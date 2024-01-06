Doctor Who star David Tennant has been announced as the host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards set to take place in February.

The start of a new year means the start of awards season for the entertainment industry, from January’s Golden Globes to the Grammys in February. Across the “pond” during the same month will be the EE BAFTA Film Awards, and audiences now know the show will be hosted by none other than one of Doctor Who’s most popular stars.

BAFTA announced on Friday Doctor Who veteran David Tennant is set to host the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards that will emanate from London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on February 18. It will be the first time the actor has hosted the show, who shared his excitement in a video BAFTA posted to its X page as part of the announcement.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” Tennant said in a statement on BAFTA’s official announcement.

Surprise! Your host for the #EEBAFTAs 2024 is the incredible… David Tennant 💫 We can't wait to celebrate an amazing year of film with him on Sunday 18 February. pic.twitter.com/DcquOyxZwj — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 5, 2024

The Scottish actor has had a long and successful career on stage and screen since he began acting while still in school at age 16. Some of his credits include Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Mary Queen of Scots, Ahsoka, and Good Omens.

Tennant is best known, though, for his time as The Doctor on the long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. He joined the show as the Tenth Doctor in 2005, replacing Christopher Eccleston who departed the revival series after one season. Tennant would portray the Doctor until 2010, when he was replaced by Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, but made his first return for The Day of the Doctor 50th anniversary special.

Tennant’s second return came at the end of the 2022 special The Power of the Doctor, where he replaced Jodie Whittaker as the Fourteenth Doctor. He went on to star in three 60th anniversary specials in 2023 that built to the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor as the result of a bi-generation, allowing Tennant’s Doctor to remain active in the universe should the showrunners wish to bring him back again.