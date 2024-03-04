The 60th Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards ceremony was held March 2 at the Beverly Hilton and hosted by comedian Tom Papa, IndieWire reported.

Academy Award-nominated movies such as Barbie, Ferrari, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer vied for the top honors. In the end, Oppenheimer won the Motion Pictures – Live Action trophy.

JJ Abrams was honored with Filmmaker of the Year award and CAS Career Achievement Award went to sound mixer Joe Earle.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe won for animation and 32 sounds for documentary.

See the nominees and the winners below. The winners' names are in bold letters.

Motion Pictures – Live Action

  • Barbie
  • Ferrari
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer

Motion Pictures – Animated

  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • The Super Mario Brothers Movie

Motion Pictures – Documentary

  • 32 Sounds
  • American Symphony
  • Little Richard: I Am Everything
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

  • All the Light We Cannot See, Episode 4
  • Beef, Episode 9 The Great Fabricator
  • Black Mirror, Season 6 Episode 3 Beyond the Sea
  • Daisy Jones and the Six, Episode 10 Track 10 Rock n' Roll Suicide
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Television Series – One Hour

  • Succession, Season 4 Episode 3 Connor's Wedding
  • Ted Lasso, Season3 Episode 12 So Long, Farewell
  • The Crown, Season 5 Episode 8 Gunpowder
  • The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1 When You're Lost in the Darkness

Television Series – Half Hour

  • Barry, Season 4 Episode 8 Wow
  • Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 8 Sitzprobe
  • The Bear, Season 2 Episode 7 Forks
  • The Mandalorian, Season 3 Episode 8 The Return
  • What We Do in the Shadows, Season 5 Episode 4 Local News

Television Non-Fiction, Variety, or Music – Series or Specials

  • 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Episode 5 Lost at Sea
  • Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 5 Episode 9 Over the Limit
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Season 8, Episode 31 John Oliver; Broadway Cast of The Lion King

Student Recognition Awards

  • Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design
  • Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California
  • YushuDoris” Shen, University of Southern California
  • Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design
  • William Tate, Georgia State University