The 60th Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards ceremony was held March 2 at the Beverly Hilton and hosted by comedian Tom Papa, IndieWire reported.
Academy Award-nominated movies such as Barbie, Ferrari, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer vied for the top honors. In the end, Oppenheimer won the Motion Pictures – Live Action trophy.
JJ Abrams was honored with Filmmaker of the Year award and CAS Career Achievement Award went to sound mixer Joe Earle.
Spider-Man: Across the Universe won for animation and 32 sounds for documentary.
See the nominees and the winners below. The winners' names are in bold letters.
Motion Pictures – Live Action
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
Motion Pictures – Animated
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Super Mario Brothers Movie
Motion Pictures – Documentary
- 32 Sounds
- American Symphony
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
- All the Light We Cannot See, Episode 4
- Beef, Episode 9 The Great Fabricator
- Black Mirror, Season 6 Episode 3 Beyond the Sea
- Daisy Jones and the Six, Episode 10 Track 10 Rock n' Roll Suicide
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Television Series – One Hour
- Succession, Season 4 Episode 3 Connor's Wedding
- Ted Lasso, Season3 Episode 12 So Long, Farewell
- The Crown, Season 5 Episode 8 Gunpowder
- The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1 When You're Lost in the Darkness
Television Series – Half Hour
- Barry, Season 4 Episode 8 Wow
- Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 8 Sitzprobe
- The Bear, Season 2 Episode 7 Forks
- The Mandalorian, Season 3 Episode 8 The Return
- What We Do in the Shadows, Season 5 Episode 4 Local News
Television Non-Fiction, Variety, or Music – Series or Specials
- 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Episode 5 Lost at Sea
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 5 Episode 9 Over the Limit
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Season 8, Episode 31 John Oliver; Broadway Cast of The Lion King
Student Recognition Awards
- Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design
- Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California
- Yushu “Doris” Shen, University of Southern California
- Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design
- William Tate, Georgia State University