Get ready to say good bye... but also hello.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put most of Hollywood — and its projects — on pause in 2023. In 2024 shows are returning with a vengeance. A handful are making their final bows, but there are quite a lot that are set to give audiences new storylines and characters to love, as Deadline has listed.

We'll update this page as soon as new announcements are made. This list contains 2024 shows that will be premiering on the dates listed, as well as those that are exiting.

Here's a rundown of the 2024 shows both new and about to go out for their series finales:

Series finales are bolded.

January 23:

The Winemaker (MHz, Drama)

January 24:

A Real Bug’s Life (Disney+, Docuseries)

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out (Freeform, Docuseries)

January 25:

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix, Animated)

Griselda(Netflix, Drama Miniseries)

In the Know (Peacock, Animated)

Sexy Beast (Paramount+, Drama)

January 26:

Hightown (Starz, Season 3; FINAL)

Expats (Prime Video, Drama, Limited Series)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+, Drama, Limited Series)

January 28:

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN, Docuseries)

January 31:

Choir (Disney+, Docuseries)

February 1:

A Bloody Lucky Day (Paramount+, Drama)

Three Little Birds (Britbox, NEW, Drama)

February 2:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video, Drama)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (Hulu, Unscripted)

February 4:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, Season 12; FINAL)

February 6:

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders (Paramount+, Docuseries)

February 9:

Mama June: Family Crisis (WEtv, Unscripted)

February 11:

Tracker (CBS, Drama)

February 12:

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 5; FINAL)

Gospel (PBS, Documentary Miniseries)

February 14:

The New Look(Apple TV+, Drama)

February 15:

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 7; FINAL)

February 16:

Life & Beth (Hulu, Comedy)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+, Docuseries)

February 18:

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN, Documentary Limited Series)

County Rescue (Great American Family, Drama)

February 19:

James Brown: Say It Loud (A&E, Documentary Miniseries)

February 20:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 7; FINAL)

February 21:

Constellation (Apple TV+, Drama)

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV+, Docuseries)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Season 3; FINAL)

February 22:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix, Drama)

February 23:

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video, Animated)

February 25:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC, New)

February 27:

Shōgun (FX, Drama Limited Series)

The Lost U-Boats of WWII (History, Docuseries)

February 29:

Elsbeth (CBS, Drama)

Me, Hereafter (Hulu, Docuseries)

March 1:

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+, Comedy)

March 3:

The Regime (HBO, Drama Limited Series)

The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt (Fox Nation, Public Affairs)

March 4:

Queens (National Geographic Channel, Documentary)

March 14:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 7; FINAL)

Apples Never Fall (Peacock, Drama)

March 15:

Manhunt (Apple TV+, Drama Limited Series)

March 17:

Alice & Jack (PBS, Drama)

Nolly (PBS, Drama Miniseries)

March 20:

Palm Royale (Apple TV+, Comedy)

March 21:

3 Body Problem (Netflix, Drama)

March 28:

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu, Drama)

Spring TBA:

Renegade Nell (Disney+, Drama)

April 3:

A Brief History of the Future (PBS, Docuseries)

April 7:

Blue Ridge: The Series (Cowboy Way, Drama)

April 11:

Elkhorn (INSP, Drama)

April 12:

Fallout (Prime Video, Drama)

April TBA:

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+, Season 5; FINAL)

May 2:

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock, Drama)

Summer TBA:

Hope in the Water (PBS, Docuseries)

October 6:

Undead Unluck (Hulu, Anime)

November TBA:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5B; FINAL)

TBA 2024:

High Potential (ABC, Drama series)

NCIS: Origins (CBS, Drama)

SEAL Team (CBS, Season 7; FINAL)

Matlock (CBS, Drama, Reboot)

Poppa’s House (CBS, Comedy)

Password (NBC, Game Show, Revival)

Murder in a Small Town (Fox, Drama)

Doc (Fox, Drama)

Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox, Drama)

FGirl Island (The CW, Dating Show)

Glamorous (Netflix, Drama)

Ripley (Netflix, Drama)

Gamara: Rebirth (Netflix, Anime)

Pokémon Concierge (Netflix, Anime)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Disney+, Drama)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+, Animated)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, Drama)

The Power (Prime Video, Drama)

The Ride (Prime Video, Unscripted)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Prime Video, Unscripted)

Wilderness (Prime Video, Drama)

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (Peacock, Docuseries)

The Tipping Point (Peacock/MSNBC, Documentary)

Mittens & Pants (Peacock, Children's Animated)

Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+, Drama Limited Series)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+, Drama Limited Series)

Bookie (Max, Comedy)

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (Max, Animated)

The Turkish Detective (Paramount+, Drama)

Knuckles (Paramount+, Action-Comedy)

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu, Unscripted)

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (Hulu, Unscripted)

It’s All Country (Hulu, Docuseries)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, Drama)

Rachael Ray’s Rebuild (Hulu, Docuseries)

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Hulu, Docuseries)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM+, Drama)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku Channel, Drama)

UFO Cowboys (Roku Channel, Unscripted)

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC/BBC America, Drama)

Parish (AMC, Drama)

Demascus (AMC, Comedy)

Invitation to a Bonfire (AMC, Drama)

Mary & George (Starz, Drama)

Three Women (Starz, Drama)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 6; FINAL)

The Sterling Affairs (FX, Drama Limited Series)

The Joe Schmo Show (TBS, Prank Show, Revival)

The Marlow Murder Club (PBS, Drama)

Love After Lockup: Crime Story (WEtv, Unscripted)

Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert (USA Network, Unscripted)

The Bulletin with Pamela Brown (CNN, Afternoon News)

Second Chance Stage (Magnolia Network, Competition)

Human vs. Hamster (Magnolia Network, Competition)

Back to the Frontier (Magnolia Network, Competition)

Roller Jam (Magnolia Network, Competition)

Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV, Docuseries)

Diarra from Detroit (BET+, Comedy)

ComicView (BET+, Stand-Up Comedy, Revival)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (Sundance Now/AMC+, Drama)

Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler (Oxygen, Docuseries)

Sin City Murders (Oxygen, Docuseries)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, Docuseries)

Tiny Toons Looniversity (Cartoon Network/Max, Animated)