The stakes couldn’t be higher as we enter the 2024 NFL fantasy football playoffs in Week 15. At this point in the season, every decision matters. There is just no room for error, and identifying the best matchups is critical to advancing. For many fantasy football managers, first-round playoff matchups are looming large. Those relying on key players will face tough calls heading into a gamutof challenging showdowns in Week 15.

As for the tight end position, breakout stars like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have become game-changers. Meanwhile, seasoned veterans such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews remain lineup staples. However, even with top-tier talent, Week 15 presents some tricky decisions. Whether you’re a title contender or fighting to avoid the dreaded last-place finish, choosing the right tight end this week could make all the difference.

Ahead of Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Tight Ends to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Tight Ends to Start in Week 15

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ LV)

If you're still holding onto Kyle Pitts, you may not have expected to reach the playoffs. That said, now that you're here, this is a week to start him. Pitts has been underwhelming since Week 8, managing just seven catches for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his last five games. However, he’s coming off a promising performance with six targets, including two in the end zone. Pitts also saw a boost in playing time last week, logging 62 of 70 snaps while doing much of the dirty work as a blocker. That could get him rewarded against a vulnerable Raiders defense. Las Vegas has given up the third-most fantasy football points per game to tight ends this season, making this a prime opportunity for Pitts to deliver when it matters most.

David Njoku, CLE (vs. KC)

With Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Browns' offense has looked electric. Of course, David Njoku has been a key beneficiary. After a rollercoaster season, Njoku has re-emerged as a reliable TE1, averaging 1.1 end zone targets per game since Winston took over. Over the past two weeks, he has racked up an impressive 30 targets. He now faces a juicy matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City has surrendered the most receptions and yards to tight ends this year. With the Browns likely needing to air it out to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes, Njoku has TE1 overall upside in Week 15. Lock him into your lineups with confidence.

Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ CAR)

Jake Ferguson made his return in Week 14 after a two-game absence due to a concussion. He finished with three catches for 32 yards on six targets. His numbers could have been even better if not for Cooper Rush missing him wide open in the end zone. Ferguson now faces the Panthers, who have allowed the most fantasy football points per game and a league-high 10 touchdowns to the position. Ferguson ran 28 routes last week. That's far more than backup Luke Schoonmaker's nine. This solidifies Ferguson's role as Dallas' primary pass-catching tight end. Fire him up with confidence in Week 15.

Jonnu Smith, MIA (@ HOU)

Jonnu Smith was invisible for most of last week’s game against the Jets. However, in overtime, he erupted for 44 yards and a game-winning touchdown. He finished as the TE7 on the week. Smith enters the fantasy football playoffs as the TE4 on the season. That's a feat that has even sparked a fun bet within the industry. Sure, Houston is a tougher matchup on paper. That said, Smith has been on fire lately. He has scored at least 13 fantasy football points in each of his last four games and averaging 21.6 points per game in that span. Smith remains a must-start option in Week 15.

Start ‘Em: Hunter Henry, NE (@ ARI); Tucker Kraft, GB (@ SEA)

Tight Ends to Sit in Week 15

Pat Freiermuth, PIT (@ PHI)

Pat Freiermuth has had a mix of highs and lows since Russell Wilson took over in Pittsburgh. He has produced three top-10 finishes alongside three games outside the top 20. Unfortunately, Week 15 looks like a down week. The Steelers face the Eagles, who allow the fourth-fewest fantasy football points to tight ends and the second-fewest passing yards per game overall. Philadelphia’s offense will likely dominate time of possession, limiting opportunities for the Steelers. With Pittsburgh leaning on the ground game to exploit the Eagles' secondary, Freiermuth is a risky play this week. Leave him on your bench.

Evan Engram, JAC (vs. NYJ)

Evan Engram has been a solid contributor this season. However, Week 15 presents a tough matchup against the New York Jets. They boast one of the league’s top pass defenses. The Jets have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy football points to tight ends this season and held Jonnu Smith without a catch in regulation last week. To make matters worse, Jacksonville’s offense has taken a hit with Trevor Lawrence on IR and Mac Jones now under center. Engram has struggled with Jones at quarterback.. With a low ceiling and a risky floor, Engram is best left on the bench this week.

Cole Kmet, CHI (@ MIN)

Cole Kmet is a high-risk, high-reward option. Unfortunately, the risk outweighs the reward in Week 15. Last week marked the second time this season Kmet failed to see a single target. He has also had four games this year with one or fewer targets. Yes, Kmet has the occasional blow-up game. However, his floor is dangerously low — even zero fantasy football points. Against a Vikings defense that has been solid against tight ends, you can’t afford the risk of a donut in the fantasy playoffs. Keep Kmet out of your lineups this week.

Sit ‘Em: Dalton Kincaid & Dawson Knox, BUF (@ DET)

Looking Ahead

As Week 15 marks the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for many leagues, every decision you make can be the difference between advancing or heading home early. Tight ends have been one of the most unpredictable positions this season. However, identifying favorable matchups and capitalizing on recent trends can give you the edge you need. Whether you’re trusting breakout stars like David Njoku and Jonnu Smith or steering clear of risky options like Pat Freiermuth and Evan Engram, staying informed and strategic is key. Good luck in Week 15! Make the right calls, and you’ll be one step closer to hoisting that championship trophy.