Week 17 marks championship week for most fantasy football leagues. This is where every lineup choice can make or break your season. A single correct start-sit decision could be the difference between victory and defeat. Just ask anyone who benefited from Jonathan Taylor’s monster performance last week.

Wide receiver decisions, in particular, are tricky due to the ever-changing nature of target shares. As the season winds down, these choices are further complicated by the relentless wave of injuries. That is thinning out the pool of reliable options at the position.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 17

Davante Adams, NYJ (@ BUF)

Davante Adams has been on fire recently. The veteran wide receiver has drawn 11+ targets in four consecutive games (and six of his last seven). Facing the Bills this week, Adams has a prime opportunity to continue his dominance. Buffalo ranks in the top 10 for yards and touchdowns allowed to receivers since Week 12. The Bills have also given up the third-most yards to slot receivers this season. With Adams running a team-high 48 percent of his routes from the slot, his elite production should continue. His reunion with Aaron Rodgers might not be saving the Jets. However, it’s undoubtedly keeping Adams at the top of the fantasy football charts.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ NE)

The rookie has been a revelation, delivering consistently strong performances in recent weeks. Ladd McConkey has posted at least 14 fantasy football points in five straight games. He has also tallied 80+ yards in four of those contests. His streak of eight straight games with 50+ yards puts him one shy of tying Odell Beckham Jr’s rookie record. However, the Patriots present a challenging matchup. Their man coverage — second-highest rate in the league — plays to McConkey’s strengths. He ranks fourth in yards against man coverage, trailing only CeeDee Lamb, AJ Brown, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If you have McConkey on your roster, keep riding the rookie’s momentum.

Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ CIN)

After two quiet games, Courtland Sutton is primed for a bounce-back performance. He’s coming off back-to-back underwhelming outings with just 22.2 combined PPR points. However, before that, he scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six consecutive games. The Bengals have tightened up against receivers in recent weeks, but earlier this season, they allowed at least one receiver to score 16.1+ PPR points in seven straight games. Sutton should be considered a solid WR2 option with upside in Week 17.

Other Starts: Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. GB), Adam Thielen, CAR (@ TB)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 17

Jerry Jeudy, CLE (vs. MIA)

Jerry Jeudy has flashed brilliance when paired with Jameis Winston. However, his production plummets with other quarterbacks. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center last week, Jeudy saw just three targets and managed only four fantasy football points. Adding to the risk, he faces a Dolphins defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards and third-fewest touchdowns. Banking on Jeudy in a championship week is far too risky.

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (@ LAR)

Marvin Harrison entered the NFL with sky-high expectations but has struggled to deliver in his rookie season. This is especially true for fantasy football managers. Although he had success against the Rams earlier this year, that came against a now-departed Tre’Davious White. With the Rams’ secondary playing improved zone coverage, Harrison’s struggles against this scheme (87.3 passer rating, 56 percent catch rate) make him a risky option for Week 17.

Amari Cooper, BUF (vs. NYJ)

Amari Cooper’s role in the Bills’ offense has evaporated. Over the past two games, he has just tallied two targets, one catch, and 10 yards. He has also played fewer snaps than Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Keon Coleman. With Coleman now seeing the deep targets, Cooper’s opportunities are dwindling. The Jets present one of the league’s toughest matchups for receivers, too. They allow the second-fewest touchdowns, sixth-fewest yards, and third-fewest fantasy football points to the position. Avoid Cooper in Week 17.

Other Sits: Quentin Johnston, LAC (@ NE), DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. DAL)

Looking Ahead

Week 17 is the pinnacle of the fantasy football season, where every decision can define your championship journey. Wide receiver selections are especially critical, given their high variance and the challenges posed by injuries and matchups. Trust the data, recent trends, and matchups outlined above to make informed decisions. Whether you’re banking on a proven veteran like Davante Adams, riding the hot hand with Ladd McConkey, or benching underperforming names like Marvin Harrison Jr., stay focused on the goal: securing that championship trophy. Good luck, and may your wide receivers lead you to fantasy glory!