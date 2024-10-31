With another week of fantasy football in the record books, and Week 10 on the way, let’s take a look at which players have popped up on the injury report. Fantasy managers will need to continue monitoring each team's list of injuries leading up to the official reports on Friday, but here's what we know ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets on Halloween night.

Managers had the unfortunate news about Stefon Diggs delivered hastily to their fantasy apps on Monday. The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL, leaving Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie III and Robert Woods as their only active wide receivers against the Jets. Star wideout Nico Collins is expected to return in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. For now, though, let's keep the focus on players for Week 9.

Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB (questionable)

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he “feels good” about Travis Etienne being available in Week 9. Etienne's having a rough season, but has a chance to redeem himself against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Love, GB, QB (questionable)

After becoming one of the most efficient quarterbacks that fantasy has to offer, Jordan Love is expected to play in Week 9, but his status will need to be monitored with the Week 10 bye week looming for the Packers. He participated in Green Bay's practice on Thursday.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG, RB (questionable)

The rookie phenom Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before the injury, he was shredding the Steelers defense unlike any of the opposing runners Pittsburgh has seen all year. Monitor his status, along with Devin Singletary's, but Tracy hasn't given much reason to distrust his skill set if he's at full health. He's been a pleasant surprise for a rushing attack that was expected to take a serious hit without Saquon Barkley in the 2024-25 campaign.

Jonathan Brooks, CAR, RB, (questionable)

Is it finally Jonathan Brooks SZN in Carolina? His fantasy managers hope so! The rookie is on the cusp of making his Panthers debut after logging another full practice on Thursday. Friday's final report could give the official answer on his status.

DK Metcalf, SEA, WR, (questionable)

The Seattle Seahawks offense essentially fell flat on its face without star wide receiver DK Metcalf in Week 8. Look for the big pass-catcher to return from his knee injury in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB (questionable)

A near touchdown lock with every appearance, Brian Robinson Jr. will continue to flourish simultaneously to the Commanders' offensive success. Though his practice availability is still limited as we head into Friday. Check back in for his full status before the weekend.

Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE (questionable)

The Eagles security blanket has been sidelined for the last two games with a hamstring injury, but there's a good chance that Dallas Goedert could return to an offense whose passing game has been on an upswing. Now that the tight end position has thinned out in the 2024-25 season, it's time for Goedert to pursue a fantasy title in lineups.