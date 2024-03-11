I wrote about who I thought would win in this year's Golden Raspberry Awards aka The Razzies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Let's see how many I got right.
This year, The Razzies were hosted by social media influencers The Mean Gays who also wrote and produced the awards show.
The “Oscar-eve” event “honored” Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey awards for every category in which it was nominated, including the top prize: Worst Movie.
Megan Fox had the dubious honor of winning as both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress.
As for what I got right: I was right about the supporting award for Fox and Sylvester Stallone. The Razzies also agreed with my profound disappointment in Winnie the Pooh in the two categories for which I chose them. However, it didn't hate Expend4bles more than I did.
Here's the complete list of the nominees. The “winners” are bolded out.
WORST MOVIE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?)
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde – WINNER
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) / The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables – WINNER
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles – WINNER
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher