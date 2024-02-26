The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards are on Sunday in Santa Monica with former SNL cast member Aidy Bryant as host, Variety reported.
American Fiction, May December and Past Lives lead the nominees with five nods.
The Indie Awards retired the traditionally gendered acting awards in 2022 and replaced them with Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance, with 10 nominees each.
The John Cassavetes Award is given to the best film made under $1 million and went to Fremont. The Best First Feature Award is given to both the film's director and producer and went to A Thousand and One. The Robert Altman Award is given to the film's director, casting director as well as the ensemble cast, and went to Showing Up.
Celine Song won Best Director and her film Past Lives won Best Feature. The director is rumored to be in talks to cast Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans for her next movie.
Jeffrey Wright and Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home to acting trophies for Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance, respectively.
Check out the list of nominees below. The winners are in bold letters.
Best Feature
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- May December
- Passages
- Past Lives
- We Grown Now
Best Director
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Todd Haynes, May December
- William Oldroyd, Eileen
- Ira Sachs, Passages
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Lead Performance
- Jessica Chastain, Memory
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Trace Lysette, Monica
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
- Franz Rogowski, Passages
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Performance
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Erika Alexander, American Fiction
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Noah Galvin, Theater Camp
- Anne Hathaway, Eileen
- Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
- Marin Ireland, Eileen
- Charles Melton, May December
- Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun
- Ben Whishaw, Passages
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
- Jharrel Jerome, I'm a Virgo
- Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- Billie Eilish, Swarm
- Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
- Adina Porter, The Changeling
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Benny Safdie, The Curse
- Luke Tennie, Shrinking
- Olivia Washington, I'm a Virgo
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
- Dear Mama
- Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
- Murder in Big Horn
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
- Wrestlers
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
- Jury Duty
Best Screenplay
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth
- Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best First Screenplay
- Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik; May December
- Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt; Theater Camp
- Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
- Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl
- Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry
Best International Film
- Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- Godland (Denmark/Iceland)
- Mami Wata (Nigeria)
- Tótem (Mexico)
- The Zone of Interest (UK, US, Poland)
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
- Clark Backo, The Changeling
- Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
- Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
- Kara Young, I'm a Virgo
Best Documentary
- Four Daughters
- Bye Bye Tiberias
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
- Kokomo City
- The Mother of All Lies
John Cassevetes Award
- The Artifice Girl
- Cadejo Blanco
- Fremont
- Rotting in the Sun
- The Unknown Country
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
- Atibon Nazaire, Mountains
- Tia Nomore, Earth Mama
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
- Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont
Best First Feature
- All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Director: Raven Jackson
Producers: Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
- Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Director: Tomás Gómez Bustillo
Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman
- Earth Mama
Director/Producer: Savanah Leaf
Producers: Sam Bisbee, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder
- A Thousand and One
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston
- Upon Entry
Directors: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez
Producers: Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, Xosé Zapata
Best Cinematography
- Katelin Arizmendi, Monica
- Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers
- Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
- Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
- Pat Scola, We Grown Now
Best Editing
- Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux; Rotting in the Sun
- Stephanie Filo; We Grown Now
- Daniel Garber; How to Blow Up a Pipeline
- Jon Philpot; Theater Camp
- Emanuele Tiziani; Upon Entry
Robert Altman Award
- Showing Up
Producers Award
- Rachel Fung
- Graham Swon
- Monique Walton
Someone to Watch Award
- Joanna Arnow, dir. The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
- Laura Moss, dir. Birth/Rebirth
- Monica Sorelle, dir. Mountains
Truer than Fiction Award
- Set Hernandez, unseen
- Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli; Lakota Nations vs. United States
- Sierra Urich, Joonam
Best New Scripted Series
- Beef
- Dreaming Whilst Black
- I'm a Virgo
- Jury Duty
- Slip