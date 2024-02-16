The 2024 theme for the Met Gala should be one for the ages

Vogue has set the stage for the highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala with a bombshell theme announcement: “The Garden of Time.” The prestigious event, slated for May 6, will showcase a captivating dress code inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 book of the same name, per USAToday. The theme promises to evoke “fleeting beauty,” with a nod to melancholic florals and captivating visual references from fashion collections of the past.

The announcement was made on social media through an engaging text conversation between this year's star-studded co-chairs: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Building upon the theme's narrative, the dress code aims to capture the essence of Ballard's tale, depicting a villa's extraordinary garden under siege by a mob.

Also, drawing inspiration from Dries Van Noten's Spring 2014 collection and Karl Lagerfeld's flower-embellished pieces from Chanel's Spring 2015 Couture collection, the dress code invites attendees to explore the intersection of fashion and storytelling. Additionally, the theme aligns with the overarching concept of this year's Met Gala exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Contrary to popular belief, the “sleeping beauties” reference isn't from Disney princesses but from delicate garments housed in glass “coffins” due to their fragility. Curated around the themes of nature—Land, Sea, and Sky—the exhibition will showcase modern interpretations alongside historic fashion treasures.

With the Met Gala set to captivate audiences on May 6, followed by the exhibition's public opening from May 10 to Sept. 2, 2024, fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the event's transformative narrative and awe-inspiring displays. Last year's homage to the iconic Karl Lagerfeld served as a poignant tribute to the legendary designer, setting the stage for yet another unforgettable Met Gala experience.