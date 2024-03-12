The numbers are in for ratings for the 2024 Oscars, and they're slightly up.
Variety reports that 19.5 million viewers tuned in to ABC Sunday night to watch the Academy Awards. From 7:00 to 10:29 p.m. ET, the show had a 3.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.
This is higher than last year. The 2023 show had 18.8 million viewers and a 4.0 rating. So, it was about a 4% increase in viewers but down 5% in the key demographics.
Whether people wanted to see Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken, Oppenheimer wins, or a glimpse of Jimmy Kimmel's comedy, the Oscars were the most-watched since 2020. The other good news is that growth has continued to go up.
One factor may have been that the broadcast started an hour earlier than usual. This gave people on the East Coast plenty of time to watch it all and catch some zzz's pre-Monday morning work week. And if you are on the West Coast, it was a great afternoon and early evening show.
2024 Oscars highlights
This year's Oscars had plenty of surprises and highlights. There are too many to name here, but some notable moments were Twins costars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reuniting, Billie Eilish's performance of What Was I Made For?, Al Pacino's best picture mishap, Kimmel's joke about Robert Downy Jr.'s past drug problem, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's teary emotional acceptance speech for best supporting actress, and much more.
There was a lot to tune in for. Hopefully, the Oscars continue to put on a quality show, and numbers will keep going up year after year like they have.