The 96th Academy Awards aren't just to honor the talents of the actors on screen. The Oscars also give us the chance to watch said actors sashay in the good, the bad and the ugly fashions on the red carpet.
Let's start with the good.
The Good
America Ferrera dazzled in a Barbie pink chainmail dress from Atelier Versace. It's good because it's right on theme: she was nominated for best supporting actress for the film.
Danielle Brooks was stunning in her black Dolce and Gabbana gown with the silver piping on the top. The fit was perfect and the slit just at the right height and it she looked lovely.
Ryan Gosling gets some love, too. While I much prefer his bedazzled pink I'm Just Ken outfit, he didn't look like a slouch for his red carpet look. The actor was Kenough in his all-black Gucci suit, with an open shirt and a silver lapel piping. Cosmopolitan described it as “sexy, a little sleazy.”
This may be controversial but I actually loved Sandra Hüller's black Schiaparelli gown. Don't be put off by the oversized and edgy bow. I think it suited her perfectly. It was the right balance of weird and elegant for the actress.
Lily Gladstone wore a black custom Gucci gown, which isn't a standout on its own. However, when it's co-designed by Ironhorse Quillwork artist Joe Big Mountain and his wife, it's special. According to Teen Vogue, Big Mountain is of Comanche, Cree and Mohawk heritage. The actress' dress had 216 quilled petals.
Colman Domingo looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton suit, but my eyes directly went to his gold-tipped cowboy boots. While he was blinged out with jewelry from David Yruman, he was also wearing a pinky ring that originally belonged to Bayard Rustin, whom he played earning him a Best Actor nomination. According to People, he had been wearing the ring all through the awards season and was gifted to him by Rustin's partner Walter Naegle.
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o looked like a bedazzled Cinderella in the best possible way. She was wearing a pale blue Armani Privè of her own, paying homage to the Prada gown of the same color that she wore when she won her statuette in 2014.
Zendaya wore a one-shoulder (which I have no issues with… as you'll read later) Giorgio Armani Privé down. It was a mix of antique rose silk with palm trees is gunmetal gray.
My favorite look for the night was Greta Lee black-and-white goddess look in Loewe. It's from the fall/winter 2024 runway and has a white cape that falls from her shoulder to her back.
It's not bad…
I don't think these looks are bad. I just have an issue with them.
The first issue I have is with the “elevated” or “floating” shoulders. I think it's a trend — or maybe they want it to be a trend. The Hollywood Reporter doesn't want you to knock them because the design is supposed to be steeped in fashion and military history. Okay… I still don't like them. I prefer Florence Pugh's over Emily Blunt's because the latter's dress looks like it's a Y-front.
Since Ariana Grande is playing Glinda, it's only right that she grace the red carpet in a pink Giambattista Valli couture gown. However, while the color suits her the dress seems way too big that it overwhelms her.
Emma Stone's Louis Vuitton dress has been described as a mermaid dress. Um, when I look at her dress, I don't think mermaid. I think peplum, as in the early 2010s.
I love Anya Taylor Joy and I would have loved the Dior gown she was wearing. However, the one she wore on the red carpet was an updated version of the classic Junon dress. I would have preferred if she had worn that instead of the reimagined one.
But here's the ugly…
Definitely in the eye of the beholder, but well, I'm the one writing this.
First up, Dwayne Johnson's metallic gray satin Dolce & Gabbana look. I echo most of the critics that it looked wrinkled. But mostly I just didn't like how it looked especially paired with burgundy maybe scarf, maybe shirt.
While I don't adhere to color matching strictly, I do have a thing against brown and black… which is exactly what Matthew McConaughey wore. The Oscar winner was in Versace tuxedo: brown jacket and black trousers.
Ava Duvernay looked lovely in her baby blue gown, and the fit was fantastic. I have a huge issue with the huge buckle sleeves.
And absolutely no hate to Erika Alexander. What I do hate is her dress. I'm all for the white dress — it's perfectly lovely. However, the black skirt and its purple, pink, and green tulle was unnecessary. If it had been just the purple and pink, maybe. But the green just tipped it over to the ugly scale for me.
Special mention: I don't know how to feel
I think Cynthia Erivo is beautiful and she has a beautiful voice. I'm excited to see her as Elphaba in The Wizard of Oz opposite Ariana Grande. But I don't know how to feel about her custom emerald green leather Louis Vuitton bolero jacket. If it had been just the gown, I wouldn't have a problem with it. But since the jacket is described as a bolero, it means it's short and the rest of those ruffles are with the dress. Still… I think I'm okay with that. Just without the bolero.