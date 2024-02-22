I am actor... what are you?

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards is on Saturday, Feb. 24. The SAG Awards ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and will be streamed live worlwide on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET, Collider reported.

Netflix released the trailer for the SAG Awards on Feb. 14, and announced that a multi-year collaboration.

Bela Bajaria, head of global TV at Netflix said, “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live even in 2024 and the years to come.”

The SAG Awards hasn't had a host since 2021, however ambassadors Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Taylor Zakhar-Perez (Red, White & Royal Blue) will feature throughout the ceremony. Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

See the list of the nominees for the 2024 SAG Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro”

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in “Maestro”

Margot Robbie as Barbie in “Barbie”

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison in “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter in “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro as William Hale in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks as Sofia in “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari in “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller in “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman in “Fargo”

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in “Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers in “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley as Miep Gies in “A Small Light”

Ali Wong as Amy Lau in “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in “Succession”

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison in “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in “Succession”

Pedro Pascal as Joel in “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader as Barry in “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

SAG Life Achievement Award

Barbara Streisand