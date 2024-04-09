It is officially Masters week, and that is the best week in golf! This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut prediction and pick.
Tiger Woods has solidified himself as the GOAT in the sport of golf. He has won this event five times, with his most recent coming in 2019. He has been very good for very long, but injuries have seem to taken over his career. Nonetheless, Tiger is still one of the best golfers in the world when his game is on, and he knows this course better than anyone out there.
Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut at the Masters odds, Courtesy of FanDuel
Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut at the Masters odds
Make the cut: -112
Miss the cut: -122
Why Tiger Woods will make the cut at the Masters
The simple answer here is he is Tiger Woods. He has missed just one cut (not counting withdrawals) at August National in his entire career. In his 25 Masters played, Woods has finished in the top-25 18 times, top-10 14 times, top-5 12 times, runner-up two times, and he has won five times. He is insanely good at Augusta National, and that course knowledge does not just go away. His skill may have regressed a tiny bit, but Woods still has the ability to compete with the best of them.
Woods played a practice round at Augusta National this week, and is said to have looked very good. When Woods in swinging it well, he is a threat to win any tournament. Of course, like every Masters, Woods has to be solid with his irons and on the greens. The tee shots can be a little wayward, but they need to stay within a few feet of the fairway. He has the ability to do just that, and there is no doubt he can make the cut if he does.
Why Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the Masters
The one thing with Tiger right now is injuries. He had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters because of his injury, so his pain tolerance is going to dictate how he does. He is not going to be 100 percent healthy again, so it depends on how much he can actually take. Woods withdrew from the Genesis Open earlier this year with flu-like symptoms, as well. It is very tough for him to play a full four days on the golf course. In fact, Woods has not played a full 72 holes of golf since his 47th-place finish at the 2022 Masters.
With those injuries, Woods could definitely over compensate on some shots as he does not have the same mobility he once had. Even if he does not withdraw, Woods still has to play a solid 36 holes to make the cut. If those injuries get to be nagging, it will be interesting to see how he deals with it.
Final Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut prediction and pick
As you can see, this comes down to whether or not Woods can play through his ailments. He seems to be in good shape heading into this tournament, but you never know until that Thursday tee off. With that said, I am going to take Tiger to unfortunately miss the cut at the 2024 Masters.
Final Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut prediction and pick: Miss (-122)