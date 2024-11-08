San Antonio has been chosen as the host city for the 2025 Men’s and Women’s HBCU All-Star Basketball Games, which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 6, at Freeman Coliseum. The games will be positioned between the NCAA Men’s Final Four matchups, with games held on Saturday and Monday at the Alamodome, bringing a spotlight to HBCU athletes on a major weekend in college sports.

An announcement of this honor was made Wednesday on the steps of San Antonio’s City Hall by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, alongside Travis L. Williams, CEO and founder of the HBCU All-Star Game.

During his remarks, Williams highlighted the importance of the event for Black college athletes, saying, “This game is about honoring the rich heritage and promoting the success of these remarkable athletes…to show the world that HBCUs matter and we get an opportunity to celebrate the best in black college basketball during Final Four weekend.”

This will mark the fourth year for the HBCU All-Star Game, which has been expanded to include a women’s game for the first time. Featured in the showcase will be 24 of the top male and 24 top female student-athletes from HBCUs across the country, whose talents and contributions will be celebrated on this national stage.

Excitement about the event’s impact on the local community was expressed by Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr., who attended the news conference. The benefit to San Antonio’s community and opportunities generated by the event were highlighted by Calvert, who noted, “This event will not only showcase exceptional talent but will also bring new opportunities and positive energy to our city. (Williams’) vision is important, particularly now, to continue to highlight amazing Black talented student-athletes.”

Earlier this year, the fourth annual HBCU All-Star game was held in Phoenix, Arizona, at Grand Canyon University. During the event, top HBCU players representing the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC conferences competed, with teams named after HBCU and NBA greats Rick Mahorn and Ben Wallace. Players thrilled fans at GCU Arena, creating an electric atmosphere and a memorable experience for all who attended.

San Antonio’s connection to HBCUs is represented through St. Philip’s College, founded in 1898 as the only HBCU in the area. As an institution with a rich history of educational and community contributions, St. Philip’s embodies the spirit of this event and emphasizes the significance of HBCUs within the community. With the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games, a momentous celebration of Black college athletics will be brought to a city steeped in HBCU history and culture.