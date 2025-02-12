The NHL has gone on break for a couple of weeks as the 4 Nations Face-Off is about to begin. Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden are fighting for on-ice bragging rights beginning Wednesday night. This tournament has replaced the league's usual NHL All-Star Game festivities. And with this break, there is no better time for another NHL Mock Draft.

ClutchPoints is presenting its third mock draft of the season. As with the previous two, this will contain a full first-round worth of picks. A Tankathon lottery simulation will order the NHL Draft Lottery selections. The remainder of the first round will be determined by points percentage. With no further ado, here is ClutchPoints' third 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

Previous NHL Mock Drafts: NHL Mock Draft 1.0, NHL Mock Draft 2.0

1) Pittsburgh Penguins – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Penguins won our NHL Draft Lottery and earned the right to pick first in this NHL Mock Draft. As a result, they land the best player in this draft. A defenseman has not gone first overall since Owen Power in 2021. However, Matthew Schaefer has a great shot at doing so in 2025. Schaefer broke his collarbone at the 2025 World Juniors. But he is the best defenseman in this class by far. And with some of the other forwards failing to raise their stock, Schaefer could be the favorite to go first overall.

2) Anaheim Ducks – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Ducks are up now in this NHL Mock Draft. Anaheim has two high-upside centers in Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson already in the NHL. With this in mind, they go for a winger. Porter Martone projects as a top-line winger thanks to an impressive combination of size and skill. He can act as both a shooter and distributor in the offensive zone, but he looks the part of an elite playmaker at the NHL level. If the Ducks trade Trevor Zegras, Martone could be the long-term replacement on the wing.

3) San Jose Sharks – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald recently said a team cannot have too many centers. With this pick, the San Jose Sharks are wont to agree. James Hagens went first overall in ClutchPoints' first NHL Mock Draft. And he remains in contention to go first overall in June. Hagens projects as a legitimate first-line center in the NHL. He would form an incredible trio with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. One of them likely moves to the wing, but that's an issue they can figure out down the line.

4) Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Blackhawks are up with the fourth overall pick in this draft. And they take one of the other contenders for the first overall pick. Michael Misa currently leads the OHL scoring race by 13 points. In fact, he is one point away from reaching 100 points on the 2024-25 campaign. Misa is an excellent skater which allows him to be an off-rush threat. He is also a solid defender. His game is a bit raw, but he has the tools to grow into an elite player.

5) Nashville Predators – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Nashville has had a disappointing season in 2024-25. While the Predators had issues with center depth going into the season, few expected their season to turn out like this. On a positive note, having a top-five selection allows this team to draft their next cornerstone. Anton Frondell is the most dangerous one-timer threat from the perimeter in this class. He can beat goalies from range, and his puck handling is very impressive. His stock is rising, which could land him in the top five of the NHL Draft this coming June.

6) Buffalo Sabres – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

In a somewhat similar vein to the Predators, the Sabres have been disappointing. It appears as if the team may be headed toward another rebuild this summer. And they are once again a top-10 team in the NHL Draft. Caleb Desnoyers is another fast-rising prospect who has been on the bubble of the top 10. He is deployed mostly at even strength and on the power play with the Wildcats. However, he has the tools to kill penalties and work in all situations. The Sabres could be trading Dylan Cozens soon, so adding a center in the draft makes sense.

7) Seattle Kraken – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Kraken picked Berkly Catton in the 2024 NHL Draft last June. Catton is a fantastic selection for this franchise. However, it continues a trend of Seattle taking a forward in the first round. They have never drafted a defenseman with their top selection in the draft. But they need help on the back end, and that's where Kashawn Aitcheson comes in. Aitcheson is a workhorse and a heart-and-soul player for the Colts. There isn't a shift where he doesn't give it his all, and he is incredibly tough to face in his defensive zone. In some scouts' eyes, his stock is dropping a bit, but Aitcheson is a potential top-pairing defenseman in the NHL.

8) Philadelphia Flyers – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Flyers have seven picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft. With their first pick of this NHL Mock Draft, they add to their depth on the wingers. Victor Eklund has risen up draft boards as of late and looks poised to be a top-10 selection. He is incredibly skilled, with great awareness in all three zones. He possesses an active stick on the forecheck and backcheck, which he approaches with admirable relentlessness. Eklund needs to add strength in order to succeed at the NHL level. In saying this, the tools and upside are there.

9) St. Louis Blues – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The St. Louis Blues lost Torey Krug to injury prior to the 2024-25 campaign. Since then, they've shuffled some of the deck chairs on the blueline. Cam Fowler came to the Blues from the Ducks in a trade back in mid-December. More recently, Scott Perunovich was traded to the New York Islanders for a draft pick. As a result, there is room to add a defenseman, and Jackson Smith could be a star. He logs big minutes for the Americans, racking up about 25 minutes a night. He plays in all situations and handles his own no matter what his team needs. Smith could be a top-four two-way defender at the NHL level.

10) Montreal Canadiens – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Canadiens have certainly shown some progress this season after a brutal start. However, they still find themselves in the NHL Draft Lottery at this time. Montreal may not get this opportunity next season if things go well. They take advantage here by taking one of the highest-rising prospects in the draft. Carter Bear is one of the premier offensive producers in the WHL this season. In fact, he is second in the WHL with 37 goals in 46 games. However, he is far from a one-dimensional player. There is a lot to like about his NHL projection.

11) Utah Hockey Club – Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Utah Hockey Club will likely have a permanent name in a few months. No matter the name they choose, though, this pick is rather important. Utah selected Tij Iginla in 2024 in a bit of a surprising move. Now, they make another bold selection by taking Joshua Ravensbergen in this NHL Mock Draft. Ravensbergen is one of three potential first-round picks at the goaltending position in this class. He is the future for Canada on the international stage, and he could be the future for Utah down the line.

12) New York Islanders – Logan Hensler, RD, Wisconsin (NCAA)

The Islanders are in need of depth at any position one could point to. For the longest time, center seemed to be a top priority for this club. To be fair, it still is. However, their lack of defensive depth has been exposed. Noah Dobson has gone down with an injury recently. Moreover, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield are also out. New York needs to add a blueliner, and they get one in Logan Hensler. Hensler may be the most raw prospect in this entire class. But if his development pans out as expected, he could be a top-pairing right-shot defender in the future.

13) Boston Bruins – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Bruins are one of the more disappointing teams in the NHL this season. Boston has one first-round pick, and they could pick up another if Brad Marchand is traded by the March 7th deadline. In this NHL Mock Draft, they begin rebuilding their prospect pool. Brady Martin is a rising prospect in this class. He has a relentless motor and competes every shift. He is producing at a point-per-game pace with the Greyhounds, as well. Martin is far from elite, but he is a well-rounded prospect who could become a middle-six contributor at the NHL level.

14) Pittsburgh Penguins (via VAN/NYR) – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Roger McQueen was in contention for the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft at one point. However, a back injury has limited McQueen to eight games this season. He was already a bit of a long shot to go first overall in this draft. This injury may knock him out of the top 10 entirely. Pittsburgh certainly won't complain, though. The Penguins use the pick they acquired in the Marcus Pettersson trade to select a potential successor to Evgeni Malkin and/or Sidney Crosby.

15) Columbus Blue Jackets – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Blue Jackets are mounting a shocking playoff challenge in 2024-25. This would be the team's lowest first-round position since the 2020 NHL Draft when they held the 21st pick. Columbus has some promising wingers but could use a bit of added depth in the prospect pipeline. Malcolm Spence is a play-driver who is capable of turning in a solid defensive effort, as well. However, there are times when his compete is lacking, and he can take a shift or two off. The upside is legitimate, though, and he could be a valuable Blue Jackets player.

16) Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Canadiens are back up with their second selection in this NHL Mock Draft. Montreal addressed its need for a winger with the 10th overall selection. Here, they give him a center to potentially play with. Ivan Ryabkin came over to North America midseason to play with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He is more of a playmaker than a shooter in the offensive zone. However, he is a threat to generate scoring chances for his teammates. He could certainly turn into a quality middle-six center in the NHL.

17) Ottawa Senators – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

The Senators are the first playoff team to pop up here in this NHL Mock Draft. Ottawa has drafted one impact forward in the first round since the start of the decade. Tim Stutzle is a fantastic player, but they could use another young top prospect. Lynden Lakovic impressed at the CHL/USA Prospect Challenge in November. He is an excellent skater and a fantastic option on the power play. His defense and physical game need work, but Lakovic's shot could carry him into the top 20.

18) Detroit Red Wings – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

In ClutchPoints' first 2025 NHL Mock Draft, the Red Wings selected Justin Carbonneau rather high. And to be fair, Carbonneau could go higher than this in June. However, Detroit will be pleased to see him fall to 18th. Carbonneau has scored 34 goals in 47 games to this point in the QMJHL season. He has no issue cutting inside to make high-level plays. And he is dangerous on the flanks when his team has the man advantage. The Red Wings don't have a natural right wing with an NHL projection in their system, so they add one here.

19) Vancouver Canucks – Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Canucks traded for Marcus Pettersson after completing the J.T. Miller trade at the end of January. Pettersson is a great addition to this team. But they could stand to add a true long-term option on the back end. Radim Mrtka could certainly go higher than this when the 2025 NHL Draft rolls around in June. He is a big-body right-shot defender who has great hockey sense. It's been a bit of a learning curve for Mrtka adjusting to the smaller ice in North America after joining Seattle midseason. Still, he has a lot of tools teams covet around draft time.

20) Calgary Flames (via MTL) – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Flames are up now and could certainly stand to add some center depth. Nazem Kadri may be safe from a trade this season. However, if Calgary cannot keep up its momentum in 2024-25, he could be on the move. Another player who may not be long for Alberta is Yegor Sharangovich, who has struggled this season. Jake O'Brien is another rising prospect in this draft. Some believe he could be a top-15 selection. He has consistently generated offense at the OHL level this season. The Flames would be very pleased to land him here.

21) Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Flyers are back up in this NHL Mock Draft with a pick they got in the Sean Walker trade last season. Philadelphia could certainly use some additional depth on the right side of their blueline. Blake Fiddler played well for Team USA at the World Juniors. He is a rangy defender who can be deployed in all situations. He is not afraid to block shots, especially when killing penalties. Fiddler has the NHL in his blood, as his father Vernon played more than 875 games in the league. The younger Fiddler should hear his name called in the first round in Jun.

22) Nashville Predators (via TBL) – Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Nashville is back up with its second pick of this NHL Mock Draft. And they make a rather bold decision here. The Predators could trade Juuse Saros before his no-movement clause kicks in on July 1. Even if they don't, Jack Ivankovic makes a ton of sense here. He is undersized for a goalie in NHL terms. However, he is very athletic and possesses incredible footwork. Ivankovic is able to fill the net despite his lack of size and can make very difficult stops when needed. He could be a potential franchise goalie in the future.

23) Los Angeles Kings – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Kings are in a position to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they have to look toward the future to some extent. Anze Kopitar has played very well in 2024-25. But he is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career. Quinton Byfield was meant to replace him, but it's unclear if he's the guy. Cole Reschny does not have the same buzz Byfield had entering the 2020 NHL Draft. However, the Royals star is a premier offensive threat. He is more of a playmaker, which Los Angeles certainly won't mind, but he can score too if the defense lets him get open.

24) Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

The Blackhawks are in a position to take the best player available if they so choose. However, they could stand to add some depth on the right side of the blueline. Henry Brzustewicz is a rising prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft class. The Knights star routinely shuts down top competition at the OHL level. And he can provide valuable secondary offense. Though the Blackhawks drafted Artyom Levshunov in 2024, they deepen the right side with this selection.

25) Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Luka Radivojevic, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Blue Jackets are up with the pick they got in the David Jiricek trade earlier this season. Jiricek is a right-shot defender who did not work out in Columbus. They could stand to add a right-shot in the NHL Draft as a result. Luka Radivojevic came over to the Lumberjacks in midseason and has made an impact. He is an offensively gifted defender with some of the best skating ability in the class. His stock is rising and he could find himself going in the top 20 by the end of this process.

26) Carolina Hurricanes – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The Hurricanes made a massive trade for Mikko Rantanen which shook up the NHL. Carolina won't be able to shake up the league with this pick unless they trade it for another superstar. There are no trades in this NHL Mock Draft, however, so they stick and pick. Potter is undersized but finds open space on the ice and has no problems driving to the net. Carolina needs to find some center depth, especially after trading Jack Drury. Potter makes a lot of sense here.

27) Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – William Moore, C, USNTDP

As mentioned earlier, Nashville needs center depth. Anton Frondell is a fantastic addition to the prospect pipeline. However, don't be shocked if this team doubles up down the middle. William Moore is a relentless forward who works his tail off in all situations. He is incredibly hard to play against. Moore could certainly go higher, but the Predators are a great fit at this point in this mock.

28) San Jose Sharks (via DAL) – Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The Sharks traded Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars in a deal that landed them this selection. Moreover, Mario Ferraro is a trade candidate for the Sharks ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. San Jose does not have a top defensive prospect in its system. In fact, their last first-round defender was Ryan Merkely in 2018. Cameron Reid is an undersized defender, which could present issues. However, he is a slippery player with fantastic vision and offensive creativity. His defense is stout enough that he could become a legit two-way blueliner at the next level.

29) Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Jack Murtagh, LW, USNTDP

The Flames are up with the pick they received in the Matthew Tkachuk trade back in 2022. Calgary traded for Joel Farabee in a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers recently. This gives them some immediate help on the wing. However, they need a more long-term option. Jack Murtagh is one of the hardest-working players in this class. He is a legitimate pest who will give opposing players nightmares. He doesn't project as an elite offensive producer, which limits his projection. But he will become a fan favorite for whichever team drafts him.

30) Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – Charlie Trethewey, RD, USNTDP

The Flyers selected one right-shot defender earlier in this NHL Mock Draft. However, they could double up at the position with this pick. Charlie Tretheway falls down the board a bit compared to other mocks. He is a raw prospect but possesses the potential for a capable two-way game. Unfortunately, his offense has dipped a bit in his draft year. Still, he projects as a potential second or third-pairing defender in the NHL.

31) Winnipeg Jets – Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Jets are potentially losing Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL Free Agency this summer. Ehlers would be a major loss, and the team will need to find a long-term winger soon. Schmidt has one of the most lethal shot releases in the entire class. The Giants star is an impact power play option who can beat goalies from all spots in the offensive zone. However, he is a bit one-dimensional, and this impacts his NHL projection.

32) Washington Capitals – Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Jets have more points than the Capitals, but on points percentage, the Capitals own the final pick in this NHL Mock Draft. Washington has had a ton of success developing centers at the NHL level. Dylan Strome has emerged as a legitimate top-six center after signing with the team in 2022. Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael have also developed into legitimate offensive threats. Jack Nesbitt is a big-body center who can play in all situations. He is deceptive with the puck on his stick and can generate offense for his teammates. The Capitals could do wonders with a player like Nesbitt.