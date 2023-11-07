Fans responded immediately to the post, and as you guessed, the response wasn't the most positive.

The NBA 2K24 development team responded to rumors spreading regarding changes to shooting after the Season 2 Launch Update. However, the devs confirmed no changes were made to the shooting after the launch of Season 2. Fans responded immediately to the post, and as you guessed, the response wasn't the most positive.

Did NBA 2K24 Change The Shooting After Season 2 Launch?

Hey NBA 2K Community 📢⁰ There have been no changes made to shooting in NBA 2K24 since the ones made at the start of Season 2. We encourage everyone to rely on our official 2K channels for information about changes to on-court Gameplay and other #NBA2K24 updates. — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 6, 2023

According to the developers, they did not change anything regarding shooting in NBA 2K24 other than the ones they implemented in the Season 2 launch:

Slight buff to close shots, wide open jump shots, and the Limitless Range badge

Removed shot timing variability due to defensive pressure (aka, Load up and Speed ups).

One of the changes players are referring to is a nerf No Meter Boosts' effectiveness (20% –> 3%). However, if you look at the Season 2 Patch notes (the most recent up to this point), you won't see this change mentioned.

Nevertheless, fans seem insistent on this change occurring, providing gameplay clips to prove their point.

Why was the No Meter boost reduced from 20% pre patch to 3% post patch? https://t.co/XEu9BNHsrR — JA (@JABridgeforth) November 6, 2023

However, when we booted up NBA 2K24 we couldn't necessarily confirm if this was true or not. It didn't feel like a change occurred, and if it did, it would've been too slight to notice. Overall, we can neither confirm or deny the existence of such a change.

Regardless, the post itself met severe backlash from fans, who seemingly don't trust the developer. One fan even held a vote to see if people believed in the post. As of writing this article, No received 80.4% of 729 votes (roughly 586).

If you see this reply, let me know… Do you believe what they are saying? (I’m curious to know the communities thoughts. Because personally I don’t shoot the ball enough to know.) — JA (@JABridgeforth) November 6, 2023

Other fans just refused to believe the devs, claiming they don't know the community.

You guys don’t even update us on changes so why should we rely on you? We gonna go with what’s most accurate in what players are feeling and obviously you guys don’t know the community or care about it. — BLAZERS LEGEND SCOOT HENDERSON (@alx_hdz00) November 6, 2023

While we enjoyed our time with NBA 2K24, it seems apparent the community (and even some critics) share disappointment with the title. Between the microtransactions and similarities to 2K23, some feel a decline in the series' quality.

In all honesty, we're not really sure who to believe, but we felt it necessary to show both sides of the story. We'll see if the 2K24 devs comment on the subject again, but for now there's not much more to go on.

