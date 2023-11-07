The NBA 2K24 development team responded to rumors spreading regarding changes to shooting after the Season 2 Launch Update. However, the devs confirmed no changes were made to the shooting after the launch of Season 2. Fans responded immediately to the post, and as you guessed, the response wasn't the most positive.

Did NBA 2K24 Change The Shooting After Season 2 Launch?

According to the developers, they did not change anything regarding shooting in NBA 2K24 other than the ones they implemented in the Season 2 launch:

  • Slight buff to close shots, wide open jump shots, and the Limitless Range badge
  • Removed shot timing variability due to defensive pressure (aka, Load up and Speed ups).

One of the changes players are referring to is a nerf No Meter Boosts' effectiveness (20% –> 3%). However, if you look at the Season 2 Patch notes (the most recent up to this point), you won't see this change mentioned.

Nevertheless, fans seem insistent on this change occurring, providing gameplay clips to prove their point.

However, when we booted up NBA 2K24 we couldn't necessarily confirm if this was true or not. It didn't feel like a change occurred, and if it did, it would've been too slight to notice. Overall, we can neither confirm or deny the existence of such a change.

Regardless, the post itself met severe backlash from fans, who seemingly don't trust the developer. One fan even held a vote to see if people believed in the post. As of writing this article, No received 80.4% of 729 votes (roughly 586).

Other fans just refused to believe the devs, claiming they don't know the community.

While we enjoyed our time with NBA 2K24, it seems apparent the community (and even some critics) share disappointment with the title. Between the microtransactions and similarities to 2K23, some feel a decline in the series' quality.

In all honesty, we're not really sure who to believe, but we felt it necessary to show both sides of the story. We'll see if the 2K24 devs comment on the subject again, but for now there's not much more to go on.

