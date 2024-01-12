The former Utah Jazz legend is earnable alongside a Ruby Tim Duncan Coach card and more.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 brings new Unlimited rewards, including a Pink Diamond Thurl Bailey. The former Utah Jazz legend is earnable alongside a Ruby Tim Duncan Coach card and more. For newcomers, each new season of NBA 2K24 offers top player card rewards. However, Season 4 changes the way you earn the best cards by focusing on a single mode instead. Without further ado, we'll show you all the Unlimited Rewards in 2K24 Season 4 and how to obtain them.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 – All Unlimited Rewards For Season 4

Season 4 is live in MyTEAM! ⭐️ Which player are you most excited to add to your collection? pic.twitter.com/iNW82U1Yi4 — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) January 12, 2024

The NBA 2K24 Season 4 Unlimited Rewards include: (Available Until February 23rd – Season 5)

3 Unlimited Wins – Ruby Tim Duncan Coach Card (Accompanied by Pink Doc Rivers Coach Card)

7 Unlimited Wins – Diamond Shoe & Shoe Boost Pack

12 Unlimited Wins – Amethyst Jamahl Mosley Coach Card (Accompanied by Pink Doc Rivers Coach Card)

20 Unlimited Wins – Pink Diamond Thurl Bailey

Unlimited Agenda Group Reward: Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack

Furthermore, the developers assured that other modes, including Triple Threat, Clutch Time, their online variants, and more will receive a Pink Diamond Reward player in a similar Agenda group.

Thurl Bailey played 12 seasons in the NBA, mostly known for his stint with the Utah Jazz. Overall, Thurl, known as Big T, wasn't obviously the biggest name on the court, but to Utah Jazz fans he's a respected player. However, we want to note Bailey was always there for his team. In nine of his 12 seasons, Bailey played in over 80 games, showing his reliability to always play no matter what. Even in his 10th and 11th year, Bailey still appeared in 70+ games.

So while he never earned an All-Star, Thurl Bailey earned his place among memorable Utah Jazz players, and in the NBA 2K24 Season 4 unlimited rewards.

For more NBA 2K content, check out all the latest new rewards and patch notes for NBA 2K24. Between new rewards for MyCAREER and MyTEAM, the latest season adds tons of new content to keep you on the court. Additionally, for our fellow VC hunters, make sure to watch the latest episodes of 2KTV while redeeming any missed locker codes. We hope you enjoy your journey to unlocking a Pink Diamond Thurl Bailey!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.