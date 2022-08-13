3 49ers players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their slate of preseason games with a 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Friday night. In a rematch of a Divisional Round showdown in January, San Francisco triumphed once again, this time at home. The 49ers’ defense powered the team to victory with three turnovers on the night.

San Francisco has a very solid roster that remains mostly intact from last season. While most of the roster appears set in stone, the preseason allows players on the fringes to boost their case for a roster spot. Three 49ers in particular got a lot closer to securing a roster spot with their performances on Friday night.

49ers That Impressed in Preseason Opener

3. Ka’dar Hollman

Ka’dar Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick by Green Bay, had a nice night playing against his former team. The former Toledo corner finished second on the team with five tackles and added a pass break-up.

Hollman was a great story coming out of college. He worked many jobs he hated while trying to catch coaches’ attention, and eventually walked on at Toledo. He grew to earn a starting role and made his dreams a reality by making the NFL.

In his time with the Packers, Hollman played very sparingly. He only played in 2020, when he notched 10 tackles and three passes defended in 14 games.

The 49ers currently have Hollman as a third-stringer on their depth chart. The competition at cornerback is stiff, but it will be tough to leave Hollman off the roster if he keeps putting up solid performances.

2. Samuel Womack III

Another former Toledo cornerback, Samuel Womack III, was arguably the star of the defense on Friday night. While he had no tackles, he picked off Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love twice in the second quarter. He returned the second interception 50 yards, but the first one, where he ripped the ball away from the receiver, was the true highlight.

San Francisco selected Womack in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At Toledo, he led the MAC in passes defended in three straight seasons and had five career picks. The 49ers took a flier on the ball-hawking corner, and so far, their faith has paid off.

Womack is the backup nickel corner on San Francisco’s most recent depth chart. He has a long way to go to become a starter, but his debut was as good as he could have asked for. If he keeps delivering performances like on Friday night, he will undoubtedly have a roster spot this season.

1. Danny Gray

Gray, a 2022 third-round pick out of SMU, had arguably the highlight of the night for San Francisco. With the 49ers trailing 7-3 in the first quarter, Trey Lance found Gray deep behind the defense. The rookie receiver then tightroped down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown.

Trey to Danny Gray ‼️ 📺 #GBvsSF on KPIX pic.twitter.com/Z8hksxK08I — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 13, 2022

Gray’s speed is his biggest asset, as he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine. He was a deep ball specialist in college with an average of 15.3 yards per catch. Across his two college seasons, Gray racked up 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also returning kicks on occasion.

San Francisco has Gray as a third-string receiver on their most recent depth chart. He definitely won’t pass Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk for a first-string role, but he could become a second-stringer with more time. If his first career catch is anything to go by, Gray has a promising future in the NFL.