It’s a time of soul searching for the Kansas City Chiefs. There are things the organization must do to bounce back. And the Chiefs must fix this fatal flaw. Also, here are the three best players the Chiefs must trade for in the NFL offseason.

It starts with Tyreek Hill. Of course, the Miami Dolphins have stated they don’t have plans to trade Hill, despite his little diva outburst on Jan. 5, according to a post on X by Omar Kelly.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said he wanted out of the Dolphins organization after the game.

But the NFL is a fluid league. What the Dolphins and Hill say now may not be the same thing they say before the draft in April. Things can change. So we’ll keep Hill as the Chiefs’ No. 1 trade target.

A WR reunion with Tyreek Hill makes sense for Chiefs

When the Chiefs let Tyreek Hill go to the Dolphins after the 2021 season, NFL people predicted disaster. But what happened? The Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Yes, clearly the Chiefs made the right decision to let the Dolphins pay Hill a bunch of money while Kansas City reaped the most important rewards.

At the time, Hill complained about the lack of attention he got from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on game days, according to Club Club Shay with Shannon Sharpe via nbcsports.com.

“It got like that probably like middle of (2021),” Hill said. “I’m the type of guy, like, I love playing ball and I love being by the team, because football is a team sport, right? And it would be some games where, like, I’d get two targets, I’d get three targets. And we’d go into meetings and my coach would be like, ‘We’ve got to get you involved, we’ve got to get you involved.’ ”

Hill also boasted about how playing in Florida made him even richer, his $72 million guaranteed in hand.

“With no state income tax, I'm basically living in my house for free right now,” Hill said.

Tyreek Hill thinks he's worth more than reality suggests

Hill even boasted he deserved to be considered the NFL’s best player, and his coach supported it, according to yahoo.com.

“Appropriate,” McDaniel said Saturday. “To really have all your peers recognize what type of player you are and to have — there’s a lot of really, really good players so it’s a tremendous honor. But I think it’s also interesting that it’s not a surprise.”

(And that is one reason why the delusional Dolphins haven’t been able to have any meaningful postseason success).

Still, Hill can bring positive things back to the Chiefs if they make the trade.

“He’s a one-of-one individual,” McDaniel said. “He [never] ceases to amaze and I think it’s a really cool honor that has been well-earned as he continues to develop his game each and every year and do things that – when Tyreek runs a really cool route, you put it in the memory bank because you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s probably the last guy I’ll see to run that route.' ”

Chiefs could target D.K. Metcalf

If the Dolphins hold fast and don’t trade Hill, the Chiefs could look at Seahawks standout WR D.K. Metcalf.

Pro Football Focus tabbed Metcalf as a player likely to be traded in the offseason.

“Seattle fell short of a postseason berth for the third time in four seasons, and Metcalf’s inconsistent play was a major reason why,” Bradley Locker wrote. “His 75.0 PFF receiving grade is his lowest in a season since his rookie year, and he’s hauled in only 33.3% of contested catches over the past two years.

“Factor in a breakout from Jaxon Smith-Njigba (83.5 PFF receiving grade, 11th among qualified receivers) and Metcalf having one year left on his deal, and the Seahawks seem likely to move on. Seattle bestowed Metcalf with a $72 million extension in 2022, but another deal doesn’t appear in the cards — especially considering his waning chemistry with Geno Smith. Metcalf has generated only a 99.0 passer rating when targeted.”

However, Metcalf is 27 years old and has maybe three or four prime years left in his NFL career. He’s a guy who racked up over 1,000 yards three times in his six-year career. And he just missed a fourth with 992 in 2024. Plus, he has scored 48 touchdowns, an average of eight per season.

There’s little doubt Mahomes could make Metcalf one of the best receivers in the NFL once again.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Metcalf still has defense-concerning ability, according to a post on X by Dugar, Michael-Shawn.

Mike Macdonald on DK’s year: “It’s not just good enough to get the coverage tilted to him. We’ve got to figure out more ways to get him the ball consistently & let him impact the game with the ball in his hands.”

Steelers WR George Pickens could be a target

It doesn’t seem like the Steelers will part ways with Pickens. And it’s even more unlikely they want to deal with the Chiefs, and potentially give Mahomes a chance to get back to a sixth Super Bowl.

However, Pickens has been a problem for the Steelers with his attitude. If the Chiefs came up with the right offer, the Steelers might be swayed.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs have a lot of unrestricted free agents in the receiver room. And the Steelers would need to get one in return. Would the Chiefs send the emerging Xavier Worthy and a draft pick to the Steelers for Pickens? That would be interesting.