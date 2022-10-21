3 best trades Rams must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season has not gotten off to the start that many had anticipated. After winning the Super Bowl last season, they look like a different team over the first six weeks of the season. They currently sit at 3-3. Their struggles could lead to them being active before the NFL’s trade deadline next month.

The Rams offense, which is full of firepower, is wearing just 17.3 points per game. Over the first six games, they have scored just 11 total touchdowns, with six coming through the air and five on the ground.

The Rams defense has also fallen off. Instead of putting up the elite numbers that they have in the past, they have been borderline average this season. They have allowed more than 30 points twice, and have held a team to less than 20 just once.

In the past, the Rams have relied heavily on quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead the charge. But this season, with injuries to both skill positions and the offensive line, Stafford hasn’t had the opportunity to make plays. Instead, he has struggled heavily, recording eight interceptions while being sacked 22 times.

The Rams are a team that believes they can win now. They are the defending Super Bowl champions and know what their roster is capable of. And with some slight adjustments, this team could get right back on track.

Here are three players the Rams could trade for before the deadline

3. Jets WR Elijah Moore

The New York Jets season has started in a big way. To the shock of many, they currently sit at 4-2 and have played well.

Much of the success that the Jets have found so far has been on the ground. Rookie running back Breece Hall looks like a star and Michael Carter is putting in a solid sophomore campaign.

In turn, the Jets wide receivers have taken a hit on production. But none have been more impacted than second-year pass catcher Elijah Moore. Amid his lack of usage, Moore may be looking to find a new home.

The Rams have a superstar in wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But after Kupp, this has looked murky in this Rams wide receiver room.

In recent weeks, Allen Robinson has begun to be utilized more. He could very well be headed in a good direction for this Rams offense.

Every other wide receiver on the Rams has shown glimpses of potential, but nothing that could lead this team away from making a trade.

Acquiring Moore could help Stafford and this Rams offense get back on track. Last season, when healthy, Moore looked borderline elite on a struggling offense. In an injury-riddled rookie season, he recorded 43 receptions for 538 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Placing Moore alongside Kupp and Robinson could allow him to explode once again.

2. Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

The Rams offensive line has been at the center of this team’s struggles this season. Along with giving up the most sacks in the NFL, they have found it nearly impossible to establish the run behind this unit. They are averaging just 3.4 yards per rush and 70.5 rushing yards per game this season.

Injuries have been the root cause of the offensive line’s struggles. There are currently four players on the injured reserve from this group. Trading for someone could be the perfect way to address this issue. Enter New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

Many believed that Wynn could be on the move before the start of the season after he was unable to reach an extension with the Patriots.

Instead of trading Wynn away, the Patriots have leaned on him heavily. But for the right price, the Rams could steal him away.

Wynn is 27 years old and in the final year of his contract. For a team that is looking to win right now, he could be the perfect addition.

Through the first six games of the season, Wynn has a PFF grade of 59.8. He has struggled at times, recording eight penalties and allowing three sacks this season.

A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs. And more importantly, he would bring versatility to the Rams. Wynn has experience at both guard and tackle. With a team dealing with as many injuries along the line as the Rams, Wynn could be what they need.

1. Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

Many believed that the Rams could have one of the NFL’s best backfields heading into the 2022 season. With two potential RB1s in Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, everything looked good on paper. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Henderson has struggled to get going and Akers seems destined for a trade in the near future.

With uncertainty in their backfield, the Rams could be on the lookout for another running back. The Cleveland Browns just happen to have three potential RB1’s on their roster.

In his limited role last season, Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson looked like a star. He recorded 100 rushing attempts in 2022, resulting in 534 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He was also effective in the passing game, catching 19 passes for 137 receiving yards.

With both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt being healthy, Johnson has seen his usage come to a complete halt. Instead of making his impact on the offensive side of the ball, Johnson has found himself relegated to almost only special teams work.

He has rushed the ball zero times this season and has recorded just two receptions for nine yards.

The Rams adding Johnson could give them the two-headed backfield that they hoped to have in Akers and Henderson. And it may not take a lot of work to get a deal done with the Browns also starting the season slowly.