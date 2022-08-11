3 big reasons why De’Aaron Fox rookie cards will go nuclear next season

When thinking of viable stocks in the hobby, one wouldn’t think of De’Aaron Fox rookie cards. Unlike those of Ja Morant or Luka Doncic cards, the Sacramento Kings’ franchise player doesn’t hold much of a promise in the market, even though he’s a very talented player. But while that has been the case for the past few seasons, the way collectors see his cards can potentially change in the coming season due to several factors. We take a look at them down below.

3 big reasons why De’Aaron Fox rookie cards can go up next season

A change in culture with Mike Brown as the new head coach

For the past years, the Kings have always been seen as a franchise without a clear direction in mind. Along with that perception, the instability of the whole team hinged mostly on how the coaching staff and front office performed. With names such as Luke Walton, Dave Joerger, and George Karl being the most prominent coaches in Sacramento, the promise of progress was always there. Sadly, it was always left unfulfilled for a number of reasons.

I know it is crazy to say, but don't sleep on the Sacramento Kings this upcoming year. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell… This team is going to be competitive, especially with Mike Brown as their HC! — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 10, 2022

The arrival of Mike Brown can turn things around for the Kings, and ultimately, De’Aaron Fox rookie cards in the market. The man has always been known as a favorite among his players, one with experience in reaching out to them and instilling a winning culture in Sacramento. It also helps that the Kings’ general manager, Monte McNair, is working closely with Brown to bring the best out of the team for the upcoming season. If Brown and the front office succeed in this aspect, Fox’s stock in the NBA card market can certainly benefit from it.

A better roster for the Sacramento Kings

Speaking of McNair, he definitely did a good job in getting the right pieces for the Kings during the offseason. Guys like Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, Quinn Cook, and Matthew Dellavedova all add something useful to the table for Sacramento. Add Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired before the trade deadline, and Keegan Murray, the Kings’ top draft pick this year, and NBA card fans will see some quality pieces surrounding Fox.

This is the best/deepest Sacramento Kings roster heading into the season in 16 years, which is the last time they made the postseason. https://t.co/aVMQqjQI7c — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) August 8, 2022

These guys help contribute shot creation from deep, playmaking, and championship experience. These things will come in handy too when Brown’s reputation as a defensive coach, one who help steered the Golden State Warriors during the past few years as one of its assistant coaches. This aspect of the game, along with the new additions to the roster and the talent they bring, will help elevate Fox’s game. As a result, the Kings’ franchise player can truly take a leap, not just in performance, but in leading his team to win and a return to the playoffs.

Improved spacing around De’Aaron Fox

An improved roster is great for the Kings as a whole. For Fox, though, it helps the spacing around him since he specializes in putting pressure on defenses surrounding the basket by slashing all the way to it and finishing with a bucket. This aspect of his game is clearly evident during the 2020-21 season where the point guard averaged 25.2 points on a true shooting percentage of 56.5%, thanks to his strong finish to the basket and an improved midrange jumper.

Fox can only take his game a step further from its peak during the 2020-21 season if the pieces surrounding him space the floor well. With Sacramento improving the roster to fit Fox’s skillset, specifically the addition of Monk and Huerter to space the floor and Sabonis to create plays, the point guard can only get better. As compared to years past when the Kings didn’t have this level of talent, this upcoming season can be the breakout for Fox.

As of now, Fox’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card is worth $250 in the market. If all the moves Sacramento made during the offseason bear fruit, expect his stock to be hot in the coming months. This possibility makes those De’Aaron Fox rookie cards in the market an ideal buy-low candidate that can potentially yield a good profit when the new season starts.