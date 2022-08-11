3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022

The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the Titans will be looking for more playoff success. Tennessee has some big faces to replace after this offseason, most notably star receiver A.J. Brown. However, head coach Mike Vrabel has made more out of less in his time with the Titans, and he can surely do it again.

Tennessee kicks off the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens, who has quickly become a hated rival, on Thursday. Vrabel’s vision for the roster is getting clearer by the day, and the team’s first depth chart cements it. Most of the Titans’ depth chart matches fan expectations, but with some surprises sprinkled in as well.

3 biggest surprises from first Titans depth chart for 2022

3. Malik Willis QB3

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, many had Willis pegged as an easy first-round pick. The former Liberty quarterback shined in college, with over 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in his career. When the draft rolled around, Willis and many others watched him shockingly fall to the Titans in the third round.

No one expected Willis to start over Ryan Tannehill right away, but he figured to solidly earn the backup job. However, the Titans unexpectedly listed Willis as their third-string QB on their preseason depth chart. Their second-string QB is Logan Woodside, a 2018 seventh-round pick who has one career completion for seven yards.

Many speculated that the reason Willis fell so far in the draft was due to him not being NFL-ready. If Tennessee is placing him so low on the depth chart, perhaps that belief is more than just speculation.

2. Treylon Burks WR3

The Titans made the shocking decision to trade Brown to the Eagles on draft night in exchange for a first-round pick. Tennessee used that first-rounder on Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who many expected to step into Brown’s shoes. After all, Minnesota made a similar trade two years earlier, trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for a first-round pick that became Justin Jefferson.

Based on the Titans’ depth chart, that won’t be the case right away for Burks. He is the third wide receiver on the depth chart behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Many projections had Burks as the second receiver instead, behind only Woods.

Westbrook-Ikhine put together a solid season in 2021 with 476 yards and four scores. While he is a solid receiver, Burks, who put up 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Arkansas, has a much higher upside. Rookie receivers such as Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase have flourished in recent seasons, so seeing Burks so low is especially surprising.

Burks should still see a good amount of snaps in his rookie season as a rotational player. However, he would likely see more if not for the scheme Tennessee appears to be running.

1. The Titans are using a two-tight end offense

Most teams in the NFL use just one tight end in the majority of their offensive snaps, and the depth chart usually reflects this. For example, the Bills have just one row for tight ends on their depth chart, despite having two strong options in Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard. Few teams assign two separate rows for tight ends, but the Titans are now one of them.

Many teams have used dual-tight-end sets very frequently, including Tennessee. In 2020, when the Titans had Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser, they had two or more tight ends on the field for half of their total snaps. However, they don’t have the talent at the position they once did.

Tennessee’s top two tight ends are now Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim, who are solid but not spectacular. Hooper had 345 yards and three scores for the Browns last season while Swaim had 210 yards and three scores for the Titans.

Of course, the biggest reason why the Titans use such a scheme is to better support Derrick Henry and the run game. The formation fits Tennessee’s identity as a power-running team well.

From a passing standpoint, however, the scheme is a bit perplexing. The Titans have three capable wideouts who could excel as pass-catchers more than both of their tight ends, and Burks especially may not get the chance he deserves. Still, the scheme works for the team’s identity and if it helps them win football games, nothing else matters.