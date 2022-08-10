3 biggest surprises from Robert Saleh’s first Jets depth chart for 2022

The New York Jets released their first depth chart of training camp Monday and it didn’t take long for it to be blown up. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton sustained a chip fracture in his right kneecap and is likely out for the season.

So, either Connor McDermott (currently sidelined with an ankle injury), Chuma Edoga or someone who’s not yet on the roster (we’re looking at you, Duane Brown) will move up on the next depth chart at right tackle.

But there’s nothing set in stone with the first depth chart anyway. Jets head coach Robert Saleh, for example, believes rookies need to earn their spots, so only corner Sauce Gardner is listed as a starter on the depth chart. And even then, Gardner is listed as a co-starter with Bryce Hall, with D.J. Reed the other corner.

That said, there are a few surprises from the initial depth chart.

3 Biggest Surprises From Robert Saleh’s First Jets Depth Chart Of 2022

Breece Hall third among running backs

OK, let’s get this one out of the way first. As stated above, Saleh is not going to coddle the rookies and hand them anything they don’t earn. But Hall is the Jets best running back, a home run threat any time he touches the ball that is having an excellent training camp, highlighted by a pair of explosive runs in the Green-White scrimmage Saturday.

It may not say so on the depth chart, but Hall is most likely going to get the majority of playing time when the season begins against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Yes, the Jets will deploy a rotation with second-year back Michael Carter to keep each fresh but when push comes to shove, Hall will be more the lead running back.

Veteran Tevin Coleman is in the mix, too, listed second on the depth chart. But he will battle Ty Johnson for the third spot once Johnson’s hamstring injury heals.

Marcell Harris ahead of Kwon Alexander at linebacker

C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are the Jets’ top two linebackers and will get the most reps at the position. The Jets run a 4-3 defense, but often only two linebackers are on the field, with Michael Carter II playing nickel.

But the depth chart lists three starting linebackers. And Marcell Harris is ahead of Kwon Alexander. That likely will change.

It will be a competition for that spot, but it’s one Alexander likely will win. Alexander signed the first week of training camp and Saleh said, “It’s hard to keep him off the field,” because he’s made such an immediate impact – both as a vocal leader and with his play.

Recently signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander already paying dividends as a mentor. After practice, he worked with young Jets linebackers Hamsah Nasrildeen and Jamien Sherwood on a blocking sled. pic.twitter.com/X8OkOYYBlo — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) August 8, 2022

Harris is entering his fifth NFL season and has a definite role on this team. He’ll add quality depth at linebacker and will contribute on special teams. It appears, though, that Alexander will get more of the playing time when the Jets have three linebackers on the field.

Solomon Thomas edges Sheldon Rankins

Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich use a heavy rotation with their lineman and have quality depth both on the interior and edge of the line. So, who’s listed first, second or third on the depth chart really doesn’t matter too much because during games eight, nine or even 10 linemen are going to have fairly significant snap counts.

Sheldon Rankins expects the Jets to have the best defense in the league: "If we put any other goal out there, we're selling ourselves short. What's the point of showing up to the race if you're gonna say, 'third is cool.' We want that target on our back." pic.twitter.com/LVCtXJ0Dpj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 3, 2022

Yet it’s intriguing that Thomas is listed first on the depth chart at defensive tackle next to Quinnen Williams. Thomas signed as a free agent after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and would seem to have a more explosive upside than Sheldon Rankins, the 28-year-old entering his seventh NFL season. Each has played well in camp, though Thomas has probably flashed more.

Rankins has the seniority and played last season with the Jets, so perhaps the thought could have been that he’d get the nod to be ahead of Thomas, at least on the first depth chart. Saleh, though, coached Thomas as defensive coordinator in San Francisco and clearly has an affinity for him.

On a side note, it’s interesting to see Nathan Shepherd listed with the second unit as a defensive tackle, ahead of Jonathan Marshall, who’s with the third unit. Shepherd has had a quiet camp and Marshall has stood out more. Their spots on the depth chart bear watching and could change soon.