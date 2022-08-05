Since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Rams have been a top NFL club. The Rams got their Holy Grail by winning Super Bowl LVI after they switched from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford in the summer. Cooper Kupp, their star wide receiver, also had a season for the ages (145/1,947/16), which laid the scene for greatness in 2022. On their depth chart, Los Angeles swapped out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for wide receiver Allen Robinson in the summer, though Beckham still has a chance to come back.

Number 🔟 on the field and number 1️⃣ in your heart. ✍️ @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/de1VsCMtpj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

Due to Cam Akers’ Achilles injury, the Rams were without a reliable running back for most of the regular season. Akers has a great chance to develop into a star lead back, but is he a truly exceptional player? His performance from the previous season raises some doubts about his potential as a workhorse runner. DE Aaron Donald, meanwhile, is still a monster when it comes to rushing the passer and stopping the run.

In all, the Rams’ shouldn’t have too many issues with their depth heading into the 2022 season, where they’ll try to defend their crown. Having said that, there were a few surprises when McVay released his first depth chart for 2022.

3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first depth chart in Los Angeles

3) Bobby Evans starting at RG

Bobby Evans was mentioned as a Rams player who may be cut later in the offseason. It’s quite a surprise, therefore, when he was named the Rams’ starter at right guard.

Several weeks ago, experts felt that Evans might not even make the final 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Rams due to the offensive line’s depth and youthful potential. Over the last three seasons, Evans has participated in 23 games for the Rams, but Austin Corbett finally won the starting right guard position last year. Corbett is now with the Panthers, though, so that likely opened things up for Evans.

Still, even if he starts, Evans will now likely compete for playing time alongside 2022 third-round selection Logan Bruss, Coleman Shelton, and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

In nine games last year, Evans only made one start. After being selected in the third round out of Oklahoma, he started seven games at right tackle his first season but has since dropped down the depth chart. We’ll see if he can redeem himself in 2022.

2) Taylor Rapp starting at SS

Last year, the Rams had to fill up the secondary in the postseason by going well down the depth chart at safety and even beyond their 53-man roster. Whey even signed Eric Weddle, who hadn’t played in the NFL since 2019.

Injuries ravaged the Rams’ safety group. Now that the guys are healthier, a fierce camp rivalry has taken place at this position. One of the starters is Jordan Fuller, which is no surprise. On the other hand, having Taylor Rapp start alongside him was a bit of a shocker.

Many expected Nick Scott to start instead. The Rams place a lot of significance on the fact that he has been a key member of their special teams for the past three seasons, but apparently, Scott will be in a reserve role.

Rapp isn’t bad, but he’s not exactly Pro Bowl material either. Having said that, he’s actually earning a respectable sum this year. Rapp’s $2.9 million cap hit ranks as the team’s 12th-highest hit. The Rams could have saved $2.5 million by cutting him, but instead, they’ve chosen to start him alongside Fuller. Let’s see where this experiment goes for McVay.

1) Ben Skowronek at WR3/4

Remember when Ben Skowronek messed up on a connection, which resulted in a Matthew Stafford interception? Experts initially hailed Skowronek as the Rams’ Robert Woods replacement when Woods tore his ACL last Nov. 12. Instead, he ended up being buried behind Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson. Even when Skowronek was on the field, he gave off the impression that he was unsteady and prone to errors. In the NFC Championship Game, he even had a drop that potentially may have lost the Rams the conference title.

Rams fans when they see Ben Skowronek lining up next to Kupp/Arob in week 1. pic.twitter.com/voivdhQVQ8 — Cesar 🥱 (@ClappedCesar) July 31, 2022

Despite that, Skowronek is still on the roster. He is also one of the main backups to both Kupp and Allen Robinson. He has shown a bit of speed and route-running acumen, but his hands are still very questionable. If he messes up again at some point this season or worse, in the playoffs, the Rams might not be so lucky again.