3 biggest threats to sign Trea Turner away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have crashed out of the MLB Playoffs once again, and will spend the offseason trying to fix the holes that popped up in their quick NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. In order for more holes to be prevented from popping up, though, the Dodgers are going to have to do everything they can to re-sign star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency.

Turner is coming off another very strong season, and he put together a great campaign at the perfect time considering he’s not set for free agency. Turner’s final line on the season (.298 BA, 21 HR, 100 RBI, 27 SB, .809 OPS) painted him as one of the best shortstops in the game, and whichever team lands him in free agency will be getting a star.

The Dodgers figure to be interested in a reunion with Turner, but they may end up watching him get snatched away by another team this offseason. If Turner does end up leaving the Dodgers after a very successful season and a half stint, here are the three teams most likely to sign him.

3. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have their own shortstop drama with Xander Bogaerts likely to opt out of his contract and test free agency. The Red Sox have made it clear they want to extend Bogaerts, but if they are unable to do so, they could make a play for Turner in free agency.

Watching Bogaerts leave would be crushing for the Sox, as Bogaerts is a homegrown player who has spent his entire career in Boston. He has remained as consistent as ever, but if it were possible from the Red Sox to get an upgrade over Bogaerts this offseason, Turner could end up being that guy.

Turner is a year younger than Bogaerts, and has proven to be a better all around hitter than him. If the Sox can’t find a way to bring back Bogaerts, they could move onto Turner and throw money at him that didn’t go to Bogaerts. There’s probably a 50-50 shot Bogaerts returns to Boston, but if he doesn’t, the Red Sox will have money to spend, and that could result in them making a run for Trea Turner.

2. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are in a similar spot as the Red Sox this offseason. After a wildly successful 2021 campaign, they struggled throughout the 2022 season, and will be looking to make some upgrades throughout their roster this offseason. That could result in them making a run to snag Turner away from their National League East rival in free agency.

The Giants currently have Brandon Crawford playing shortstop, but he took a major step back after a strong 2021 campaign, and only has one year left on his current deal. The Giants can still play Crawford at shortstop for one more season, but he’s going to be 36 next season, and it’s clear they need a plan for their future at the shortstop position.

There aren’t many better options than Turner on the market. He could face some competition from Carlos Correa and Bogaerts in free agency, but Turner is arguably the best of the bunch. He’s still young, in his prime, and has continued to improve throughout his career. The Giants could do well by spending some of their money on a long-term deal for Trea Turner this offseason.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 MLB Playoffs, and regardless of what ends up happening to them in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, they could be one of the top suitors for Turner once free agency begins. It’s scary to think that a Phillies team that has emerged from out of nowhere to become one of the best teams in baseball could get even better this offseason.

The Phillies have rolled with Jean Segura at shortstop, but he will likely end up being a free agent, as he has a club option that Philadelphia should turn down this offseason. Segura has been a solid player for Philly this season, but he’s going to be 33 next season, and Turner would be a clear upgrade over him for a team that will likely have World Series expectations next season based on how good they have looked in the playoffs so far.

Philadelphia has money to spend, and Turner would be a great purchase for them to make. Adding him to an already strong lineup could make the Phillies the team to beat in the National League, which would be quite a change of guard for the Dodgers. Considering how Philly could end up winning a championship this season, it would be scary to see them add another star player to their roster in Trea Turner.