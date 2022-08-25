Michigan State football had an unexpected 11-2 season in 2021. That has spurred a wide array of opinions on how the Spartans will do this coming 2022 season.

Keep in mind that the current squad has a lot of potential going into the 2022 season. That’s thanks mainly to head coach Mel Tucker and the staff engaging in a very active June in terms of recruiting.

MSU has brought in a Top 25 recruiting class, replenished key spots with transfers, and has enough talent to match or surpass last year’s performance. After a record-breaking season, quarterback Payton Thorne is back in the starting lineup with Jayden Reed, his preferred receiving target. On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Cal Haladay, defensive tackle Jacob Slade, and safety Xavier Henderson all return, too. It’s a stacked roster and one that’s ready to spring some more surprises.

Here are a few more bold Michigan State football predictions for the 2022 season.

*Watch college football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Michigan State Football 2022 Predictions

3. Khris Bogle sack monster

Khris Bogle, a Florida transfer, has so far caused a lot of trouble for opposing offensive linemen, even in Michigan State football’s own fall practice.

Bogle is a powerful pass rusher with good size and quickness. Although fellow defensive lineman Jeff Pietrowski has received a lot of acclaim this offseason, his size could actually be a drawback. Bogle could get more one-on-one opportunities now that Pietrowski will attract much of the opposing offensive line’s attention. Bogle has the tools to play every down, which will increase productivity.

Mel Tucker realized he had to find a replacement through the transfer portal after losing Jacub Panasiuk to the NFL. With Bogle, he accomplished precisely that.

Next Chapter… Scary2ight 👁 “If it is to be, then it is up to me” pic.twitter.com/DNIBTpAvp8 — K H R I S B O G L E 🥀 (@khris_a1) December 15, 2021

The former top-100 prospect wasn’t very successful during his time with the Gators, but he also worked under a defensive coordinator who was under fire for a while. He also arrived in Florida following a high school accident that occurred in his final year.

He had 67 tackles, 10 for a loss, and seven sacks in three years. Not bad, but he had so much more potential. His greatest season came in 2020 when he ended the season with 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games.

Expectations are high now that he is a member of Michigan State’s defense. Early indications suggest that he may be a breakout star, and everyone is hoping he has only just begun.

Michigan State football fans ought to be excited that the defensive line could be among the team’s finest position groupings. That’s despite losing one of the greatest pass-rushers from a year ago.

Put Bogle across from Jeff Pietrowski and next to Jacob Slade, and you’ve got one of the conference’s most explosive lines. The best of Bogle hasn’t yet been seen in college football, but many believe 2022 could be his year.

2. Jayden Reed will fly like the wind

Senior Jayden Reed ended the previous season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. That’s a feat he’s predicted to repeat in 2022.

In 2021, Reed was the Spartans’ top performer in a number of statistical categories. This included receptions (59), receiving yards (1,026), and touchdown catches (10). His 17.4 yards per reception average was second on the team. Only Jalen Nailor had a higher average (18.8). In the Big Ten Conference, Reed placed among the top five in terms of receiving yards, touchdown catches, yards per grab, and average yards per game (78.9).

Reed was a good punt returner as well. He was one of just four players in the FBS to score two punt return touchdowns. He also led the Big Ten in punt return average (19.8 yards per return). The American Football Coaches Association named Reed to their first-team All-American all-purpose player team for his performance in 2021. He also garnered third-team All-Big Ten recognition.

With Nailor now in the NFL, 2022 is the year Reed takes flight as Michigan State football’s top receiver. He should fly like the wind and pull in close to 1,500 receiving yards while upping his TD catches to around 15.

1. Payton Thorne will break another record

Kirk Cousins’ previous mark of 25 passing touchdowns was surpassed by Thorne last year with 27. He should beat his own record this year.

All he did in his 1st year as the starting QB was set a program record for TD passes (27), and finish 3rd in single season total offense and passing yards. He looks to take his game to another level in 2022. We are Payton Thorne days away from MSU football! pic.twitter.com/Tt58M5lXtA — StandingRoomSpartans (@StandingRoomMSU) August 23, 2022

It hurts not to have a Kenneth Walker-like running threat, but with receivers like Reed and others, Thorne has a great chance of surpassing last year’s total. Running back Jarek Broussard, a transfer from Colorado, is also more of a pass-catching threat than Walker ever was.

His final 2021 throwing statistics were 234-of-388 (.603) for 3,233 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In eight games, Thorne passed for 200 yards or more, and in three games, 300 yards or more. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over No. 12 Pitt, he finished with a career-high 354 yards.

Consistency best describes Thorne’s 2021 campaign, and it will be even more of the same in 2022.

Thorne came within 156 yards of passing the single-season record in the 2021 season. That would have made it the finest quarterback season in Michigan State history.

He will likely finally do it in 2022.

If he stays healthy, Thorne will surpass the top 10 in MSU career throwing yards and touchdown passes this year. He is now No. 10. He will rank No. 4 in touchdown passes and No. 5 in passing yards if he has a season that is comparable to the one he had in 2021.

Experts anticipate he will surpass the record for throwing yards in a single season and break into the top five all-time in both that stat and in touchdowns.

In 2022, Payton will surpass his own achievements and advance much farther up the rankings of all-time greats. Thorne should end up as the school’s all-time leading passer after two more years.

Thorne has been one of the team’s leaders this offseason, and he will be the undisputed team leader in 2022. He should also make the All-Big-Ten third team this year and be part of Michigan State football lore.