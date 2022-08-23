3 bold predictions for Kyrie Irving in 2022-23 NBA season after Kevin Durant rescinds trade request

For the first time in seemingly years, there is some clarity on the Brooklyn Nets roster moving forward. Following an offseason filled with rumors of Kevin Durant trade rumors and potential landing spots, it has been decided that he will be returning to Brooklyn. Durant recently met with the lead members of the Nets organization to patch up their feelings and set their sights on moving forward. This decision will have an impact league-wide but likely has the greatest impact on Kyrie Irving.

The seven-time all-star made a similarly surprising decision to opt into his player option to return with the Nets following rumors of a desired destination of the Lakers. Irving is one of the most unique players in the NBA due to the various off-court principles he abides by. His decision to refuse to be vaccinated made him ineligible to play in home games with the Nets last season. In total, he played in just 29 regular season games as well as all four of their postseason matchups.

With the vaccine mandate no longer in place and Kyrie Irving heading into a contract year, there is plenty of reason for optimism for his season outlook. There has never been a question about the talent of the superstar guard but his availability is a different conversation. With Irving and the Nets’ outlook seeming as clear as it has been in quite some time, here are three bold predictions on what to expect from the Brooklyn star as the 2022-23 season approaches.

3 bold predictions for Kyrie Irving in 2022-23

3)Durant and Irving Combine for 55+ points per game

Given the lack of time they have played together, it feels the NBA has forgotten just how good Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant can be. Each guy has an argument for being one of the greatest isolation scorers of all time. While some have criticized the lack of team continuity that this style brings to a team, as long as the two produce at a high enough level, it can still lead to success. They also were unable to truly develop the necessary chemistry for success which could change with more on-court time together.

In his limited games played last season Kyrie Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% on three-point attempts. Kevin Durant also missed some time last year but averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. The two are sure to serve as the focal points of the Nets’ offense and will be looked at for the majority of the offensive production. Expect the duo to combine for 55 or more points on a nightly basis.

2)Kyrie Irving Plays 65+ Games

Throughout his eleven-year career, Kyrie Irving has played over 65 games just four times. The last time this occurred was during the 2018-19 season with the Boston Celtics. The last time Irving played over 70 games was during the 2016-17 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyrie Irving has a number of questionable beliefs and a variety of reasons that have kept him away from the court. However, he still is sure to be aware of the situation he will be in entering the season. The Nets and Kyrie Irving were unable to reach a long-term agreement on a contract this offseason with the lack of security surrounding games played. This means he will be a free agent following the season. Expect Irving to come into this season on his best behavior as he looks to secure a long-term and lucrative contract for himself. Answering the question regarding his availability will be the biggest step toward this and playing 65 or more games is an attainable goal for the Duke product.

1)Kyrie Irving Makes an All-NBA Team

If Kyrie Irving is available on a consistent basis then the accolades are sure to follow. While he has made an all-star game seven times, Irving has been selected to an All-NBA team just three times. At his best, there is no doubt that Kyrie is one of the best 15 players in the NBA. Assuming he makes himself available on a regular enough basis, Irving will prove this again this season and find himself on an All-NBA team.

It was as recent as the 2020-21 season when Irving made the All-NBA third team with the Brooklyn Nets. He played in 54 games this season. There are certainly fair criticisms of the star, but at times these distract from what an impressive talent he truly is. Expect Kyrie Irving to make a statement in the 2022-23 season and remind the rest of the NBA what a premiere talent he truly is. There are still other questions surrounding the Nets roster, but look for Kyrie to do his part in contributing to the team’s success.