We are now just a few days away from the start of the college football season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at Texas football after their fall training camp. How will they do this 2022 season? Who will be their key players? Who’s due for a breakout year? Will they win the Big 12?

The Longhorns lost Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor, but the depth chart stays almost intact. Cole Hutson and Kelvin Banks developed as impact players, while Cam Williams and D.J. Campbell established themselves as two-deep players.

Hutson and Banks’ quick improvements have boosted the coaching staff’s confidence; however, the quarterback decision has been the most perplexing and important so far this offseason.

Quinn Ewers’ playing style and ability to throw the long ball alters how opponents approach the Texas attack. And while Hudson Card has some nice attributes, many feel Ewers’ skill set will give the offense more leeway. Of course, there’s also promising freshman Maalik Murphy, whom many regard as the program’s future QB.

D’Shawn Jamison, Byron Murphy, DeMarvion Overshown, and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey all impressed in camp as well. Their summer improvements should help Texas’ defense become even more stout this year.

In that vein, here are some audacious Texas football predictions for 2022.

Texas Football 2022 Predictions

3. Maalik Murphy will eventually start

Even though the quarterback duel this summer has centered on Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, four-star freshman Maalik Murphy should not be overlooked. Murphy was the sole quarterback in Texas’ 2022 class at one time. The arrival of Ewers changed this, but it has not diminished Murphy’s readiness to compete.

Murphy was recruited by Texas A&M and Ohio State, among others. Even though he is usually overlooked, he has the ability to play at a high level. Murphy has even been likened to Cam Newton.

“You definitely see the talent,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Murphy earlier this week.

Murphy’s talents will continue to grow, and if he continues to put in the effort, he may find himself in the starting unit. Don’t be shocked if he doesn’t start in the early weeks, but his performance in the quarterback competition should only improve as the season goes on.

Expect him to finally land a starting role at some point in the back half of the season.

2. Bijan Robinson wins the Heisman

Junior running back Bijan Robinson is a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, and he might become Texas football’s first Heisman winner since Ricky Williams in 1998. Despite last year’s record, Robinson performed admirably as an individual player. In fact, he rushed for 1,127 yards on 195 attempts and scored 11 touchdowns.

Robinson now has the opportunity to do even better owing to a stronger offensive line. The coaches expect Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell, both freshmen offensive tackles, to make an immediate impact. Expect the o-line to create a lot of gaps that Robinson can exploit and thunder through.

Oddsmakers gave him the fourth highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy by Sports Illustrated in July. He trails only Caleb Williams (+900), Bryce Young (+350), and C.J. Stroud (+250). Robinson currently looks like the most probable non-quarterback to win the award.

1. Texas will win the Big 12

After a crazy offseason, the Big 12 has no obvious frontrunner. Baylor, the defending Big 12 champion, lost 2021 breakthrough quarterback Gerry Bohanon to the transfer portal. Baylor demoted him to the bench in the spring before he chose to transfer. Both TCU and Texas Tech have new head coaches. Despite all of the changes, Texas has a great chance to win the conference.

The first year of the coach Sarkisian era was a time for the new personnel to learn about the current culture. Sarkisian and his colleagues now have had a whole summer to totally shape the program that they put together. Texas has a better chance of winning the Big 12 now. The Longhorns have come far closer to figuring out how to maximize what it currently has. Meanwhile, many other schools have just gotten started.

To wit, Sarkisian has increased the number of his own recruits. Texas has 85 scholarship players, with 57 of them being freshmen or sophomores. He has also kept numerous seasoned players who have bought into his style of play. Sarkisian now has a unified group identity and a solid unit capable of competing for a conference title.

With a deep roster from top to bottom and unmatched hunger to compete, Texas football should win the Big 12 and make a huge splash in the 2022 college football season.