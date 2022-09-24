3 Braves players who must step up amid NL East race with Mets after Spencer Strider injury

Spencer Strider was placed on the IL on Saturday by the Atlanta Braves. The potential NL Rookie of the Year is dealing with an oblique injury and his timetable is unclear. Nevertheless, the Braves are in the midst of an NL East division race with the New York Mets. But can Atlanta survive without Spencer Strider?

Strider owns a sub-3 ERA to go along with over 200 strikeouts. He’s been a vital piece to the puzzle all season long. The Braves would not be where they are without his contributions. There is no question that Atlanta will need other players to step up amid his absence.

Let’s take a look at 3 players who must step up amid the Braves NL East race with the Mets.

3. Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi was an under the radar trade deadline acquisition for Atlanta. The veteran right-hander has endured his share of struggles this season. Over the course of his previous 3 starts, Odorizzi has been unable to work more than 5 innings.

However, the Braves need him to find his rhythm as soon as possible. Jake Odorizzi is a very capable pitcher when he’s going right. Atlanta would be more than content with a few quality 5 inning performances from Odorizzi over the next week and a half. He doesn’t need to pitch at an All-Star level, but the Braves will benefit if he simply provides them with opportunities to win.

2. Charlie Morton

Spencer Strider’s special rookie season has helped shoulder the burden of Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton’s underperformance. But Morton has hung around for Atlanta, while Anderson was sent to the minor leagues.

The Braves still believe in Charlie Morton despite his underwhelming 2022 campaign.

Morton has pitched to the tune of a 4.09 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. The veteran has struck out just under 200 batters as of this story’s publication as well. So it has not all been bad for Morton. If he can develop consistency down the stretch Atlanta will find themselves in tremendous position to catch the Mets.

Charlie Morton is someone who the Braves will lean on during the playoffs as well. His veteran presence on the mound will help Atlanta in October without question.

1. Kenley Jansen and the entire Braves bullpen

The Braves need the entire bullpen to step up. Kenley Jansen stands out as the team’s closer, but they realistically would benefit from the entire relief core pitching well. One of Atlanta’s most notable strengths a season ago during their World Series run was their lockdown bullpen.

On the season, Kenley Jansen has a 3.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He’s holding opponents to a batting average of right around .200. Jansen has saved 36 games out of his 43 chances.

The Braves are ranked within the top 10 in bullpen ERA. They certainly feature a talented relief core that is capable of guiding them to victories. As long as the Braves bullpen continues performing well, they should be able to work around the Spencer Strider injury.

Final thoughts on Braves

There is a chance that Strider returns for the playoffs. Atlanta is going to need to exceed expectations throughout the course of the regular season in order to catch the Mets in the NL East. They will have a chance if Jake Odorizzi and Charlie Morton perform well in the rotation, and the bullpen continues logging crucial innings for Atlanta.