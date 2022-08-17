3 Broncos who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos cut five players to reach the 85-man roster limit for the week. While none of the cuts were particularly shocking, it marked the start of the gradual process to get down to 53 men.

Some Broncos players certainly stood out during the first preseason game. However, there are some that didn’t necessarily perform poorly, but need to stand out more in preseason Week 2 if they want a shot at making the final roster.

Broncos Players Who Must Impress In Preseason Week 2

3. QB Brett Rypien

Brett Rypien got his first preseason action in the second half of the game versus the Dallas Cowboys. There wasn’t much pressure on Rypien, as the Broncos had built and maintained a solid lead over Dallas before he entered the game. The only pressure Rypien had was to echo QB Josh Johnson’s good performance in the first half.

In the first half, Johnson went 11 for 17, 116 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Rypien would hit the field and go 8 for 18, 113 yards, and no touchdowns or interceptions. Rypien didn’t necessarily perform poorly, but he didn’t exactly play to the same standard Johnson did.

Former #BoiseState QB Brett Rypien went 8-of-18 for 113 yards for the #Broncos tonight. F | DEN 17, DAL 7 He had completions of 42 and 30 yards, and led Denver on a 12-play, 96-yard drive. pic.twitter.com/fqUiRqKim0 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 14, 2022

The two are currently battling it out for the backup quarterback gig. If there was only one preseason game, Johnson would most likely be named the Broncos’ backup quarterback. Luckily for Rypien, there are two more preseason opportunities for him to prove himself.

Because Johnson recently got the first half snaps, expect Rypien to get the start in either the upcoming preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, or the following preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

2. WR Jalen Virgil

In the last preseason game, Jalen Virgil actually had himself a rather solid game! The only reason why he’s making this list is that the Broncos’ wide receiver room is pretty packed. There are three wide receivers who are pretty much locks to make the roster (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler.) Outside of those three, Kendall Hinton also has a very good chance at making the roster. Assuming those four spots or taken, the Broncos will probably carry at least two or three more wide receivers.

If Virgil continues and or improves on his game one performance, he could find himself climbing up the depth chart. During the first game, Virgil’s end-of-the-game stat line wasn’t really eye-popping. However, during the game itself, he showcased some serious speed, as well as hauled in some deep ball passes.

1. TE Eric Saubert

Eric Saubert certainly won’t find himself as the starting tight end, but he recently has been falling down the depth chart. Far enough down the depth chart and he is in serious danger of not making the team.

Due to injuries and lack of depth last season, Saubert got some good looks on the field behind Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam. During the offseason, Saubert was re-signed by the Broncos to a one-year deal. The Broncos acquired more tight ends via free agency and the draft. Because of these moves, Saubert now finds himself fighting for a roster spot.

It’s rather interesting to see how far he fell down the depth chart, considering he worked out extensively with Russell Wilson during offsite practices.

Saubert didn’t get any looks during the first preseason game. During these next two preseason games, he will need to find a way to get some reps, or else he could find himself being one of the early roster cuts. With Okwuegbunam and Dulcich being locks to make the roster, Saubert needs to find a way to leapfrog Andrew Beck and Eric Tomlinson. While Saubert provides more of a receiving threat than Tomlinson, Tomlinson is more helpful in the run and pass blocking department.