With the annual NBA Las Vegas Summer League on the horizon, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a title they're looking to defend. Although many key members from last year's 2023 Las Vegas Summer League championship squad are returning for Cleveland, some new faces will be looking to make a difference and hopefully make a strong enough impression to get an invite to Cavs training camp.

With that in mind, there are three Cleveland players to watch during this year's Las Vegas Summer League. Not only will all these players contribute to the Cavs defending their Summer League crown, but they also have a legitimate shot of being staples in Cleveland's rotation once the regular season begins.

Jaylon Tyson wants to prove first-round potential

For the first time since they took Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Cavs have a first-round rookie playing for them during Summer League in Jaylon Tyson. Although Tyson might not have been picked as early as Agbaji, he still possesses some upside that could make an immediate impact with Cleveland, starting in the Summer League.

Entering this offseason, the Cavs' biggest need was perimeter shooting. They addressed that need during the 2024 NBA Draft, although Tyson is a good but not great shooter.

Considering that, the biggest thing to watch during Summer League play is if Tyson's shooting acumen easily translates to the NBA. If he can have his shot fall from the perimeter reliably, Tyson's chances of being a staple in Cleveland's rotation from Game 1 increase dramatically.

It's also worthwhile to see how Tyson functions without the ball in his hands. All throughout college, Tyson was incredibly ball-dominant, leading to hyper-inflated numbers in his final season at Cal. If he can start figuring out how to use his gravity off the ball, then the vision for him to enter Cleveland's rotation is even clearer.

Emoni Bates ready to run it back in Summer League

Emoni Bates made waves last Summer League for the Cavs and was a major perimeter threat en route to their offseason championship. But after spending most of last season with the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate, it's time for the Cavs and fans alike to check in and see where Bates is currently at in his development.

It immediately became clear that Bates' shot would translate to the professional game. While that is still something to watch during this iteration of the Las Vegas Summer League play, everything else in his offensive repertoire will be the focal point.

Bates' lack of burst and ability to create separation were knocks on him coming into the draft, and he struggled with them during his rookie season. He also struggled to score from midrange when dealing with closeouts, which should've translated with his shooting mechanics but hasn't quite clicked.

It's also clear that Bates isn’t a play-making wing right now, averaging 1.9 assists and 2.9 turnovers per game with the Charge. Sure, he became more comfortable operating with the ball as the season progressed, but that didn’t carry over to the stat sheet.

Ultimately, it's what Bates can showcase after a year of growth and development that'll decide whether or not he cracks the rotation next season. Although he'll likely start next year on a two-way contract regardless of how Summer League goes for him, Bates can start to climb out of the G League and onto the Cavs permanently if he showcases tangible growth.

Luke Travers eyeing jump from Australia to Cavs

Luke Travers has been a muse of numerous Cleveland fans due to his upside and prototypical size as an NBA wing. However, even after two Summer League appearances under his belt with the Cavs, Travers has remained overseas, developing and honing his craft in his native Australia.

But everything could change after this Summer League, where Travers will play for Cleveland a third time. Cavs general manager Mike Gansey told ClutchPoints that the organization is considering bringing Travers over permanently this offseason, which hinges on how things go during Summer League play.

In 26.3 minutes per game, Travers averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 25 appearances with Melbourne United last season. The numbers are impressive, and if Travers can stuff the stat sheet during Summer League action, all while showcasing a more steady three-point shot, then it seems like a no-brainer for Cleveland to bring Travers over permanently.