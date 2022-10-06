Draymond Green “forcefully struck” Jordan Poole during Wednesday’s practice, according to The Athletic, escalating a chest-to-chest altercation that included verbal barbs and multiple shoves. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly mulling “disciplinary action” against the 10-year veteran, and the organization’s recent history of dealing with similar incidents—not to mention the same primary offending party—suggests a suspension may be imminent.

Green’s loss of composure potentially adds a torrent of turmoil to an otherwise seamless start to the Warriors’ title defense, right in the thick of what Steve Kerr said upon his team’s return from Japan was the most important week of preseason preparations for the 82-game grind. Don’t expect the situation to blow over anytime soon, no matter its end result. The Warriors play under perhaps the league’s clearest microscope, and any major controversy involving Green will be exploited for ratings, clicks, likes and clout until the public’s interest completely subsides.

Those realities also remind that Golden State has dealt with plenty of internal strife before. After their quietly dominant playoff run toward a fourth title in eight seasons, there’s no debating that the Warriors’ dynasty is alive and well—just like it’s bound to be almost no matter the fallout of Green’s latest line-crossing.

Here are 3 reasons why Green’s “strike” of Poole won’t hurt Golden State’s chances to repeat.

Green already advocated for Poole’s extension

Additional reporting from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports not only indicates that Green was apologetic after throwing hands at his teammate, but that tension boiled over in part due to a “change in Poole’s behavior” in the early stages of training camp as the October 17th deadline for his contract extension looms.

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 6, 2022

Green’s mea culpa is hardly surprising. He’s long past the point of refusing to acknowledge his wrongs within the team context. It’s tempting to let your imagination run wild given context of the tidbit on Poole’s allegedly changing attitude, though. Green, remember, is also eligible for a contract extension, and has the option to decline the final year of his existing agreement and hit the open market come July.

But Green admitted at Media Day that he’s not expecting to get a new deal this season. More importantly in wake of Wednesday’s events, he even advocated for Poole to be Golden State’s priority in the extension pecking order, referencing the fact he and Andrew Wiggins—also a pending free agent next summer if not re-upped—have already earned truly generational wealth in their careers.

Maybe Poole’s focus has been intermittent during training camp or his overall effort has paled in comparison to years past, when he was fighting to prove himself to avoid the G-League and cement his spot in the rotation. He wouldn’t be the first player on a rookie deal to barely veil his on-court discontent at beginning his fourth season without having pen to paper on an extension.

There’s no team in basketball better equipped to manage Poole’s ego than Golden State, though. Circumstances like these are exactly why Warriors power brokers recruited Andre Iguodala back for one more season.

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

It’s not like the book is closed on Poole getting the Tyler Herro bag, either. There’s still almost two weeks until the extension deadline passes, and Bob Myers said before training camp he’d be meeting with Poole’s reps once the Warriors got home from Tokyo.

A four-year, $120-plus million deal for Poole would almost certainly fix this considering that Green has already apologized. Even if Golden State decides to send Poole to restricted free agency instead, the locker room infrastructure to blunt the basketball effects of his frustration are firmly entrenched.

Draymond Green has admitted his wrong, and Poole was in good spirits post-practice

It bears reiterating reporting from Yahoo! Sports that Green has already copped to being in the wrong. Poole is notoriously proud, just like Green. It’s easy to imagine ripples of Wednesday’s incident lingering if neither player had addressed it with each other and their teammates. Green taking team-facing blame is absolutely crucial.

Just as sure a sign repercussions of the squabble won’t derail the Warriors? Poole was on the floor post-practice getting up extra jumpers with Patrick Baldwin Jr. and two-way player Lester Quinones, reportedly in good spirits.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

Maybe Poole can put on a better face than most when aggrieved. Taking Green’s apology and the Warriors’ ironclad culture into account, though, more likely is that any resentment within Poole stemming from the fracas has already been mollified.

Draymond Green and the Warriors have been here before

Here’s what Kerr told Bill Simmons after Golden State suspended Green for repeatedly calling Kevin Durant a “b****” while questioning his commitment to Golden State with 2019 free agency looming.

“This is my sixth year coaching the Warriors, now, so Draymond and I know each other really well,” he said in November 2019 on The Book Of Basketball 2.0, per NBC Sports Bay Area, just less than a year after the event in question. “He needs some conflict to motivate himself, and I embrace that. And he and I have gotten into it every single year, multiple times, and it’s okay because he needs the conflict to get motivated, to get energized.”

Kerr isn’t lying about his personal experience with Green. Who could forget the latter’s infamous halftime blowup before the Warriors’ instant-classic comeback win over Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in February 2016, when he blamed Kerr for his struggles to shoot in a profanity-laced tirade?

Don’t get too worried about Green growing cross with the front office if he’s ultimately suspended, either.

Following his verbal dustup with Durant and resulting suspension, Green told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in a joint interview with Myers that he initially assumed Golden State’s president of basketball operations had “turned” on him.

“I started to tell myself in my mind, ‘Wow, [Myers is] flipping on me,'” Green said, as transcribed by Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. “And it just felt like, ‘Wow, OK, is this not the guy I’ve known for all these years? Is he turning on me?’ And I started to tell myself all of these things, and then and everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, the Warriors sided with Kevin Durant.’ That was the hardest thing for me, because a lot of people don’t understand me. Bob does.”

Only Durant’s initial calf injury and subsequent ruptured Achilles during his long-awaited return in Game 5 of the NBA Finals prevented the Warriors from three-peating in 2018-19. They’ve obviously won another title since then, a truly collaborative effort between Golden State’s aging stars and the front office that found the right mix of role players to supplement them.

Draymond Green’s “strike” would ruin some teams. But the Warriors, as they’ve proven time and time again, aren’t just some team.