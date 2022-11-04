3 dream options to buy Commanders from Daniel Snyder

Embroiled in controversy from sexual misconduct to financial improprieties and an alleged “hit list” with dirt on other owners, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon sell the NFL franchise. Since purchasing the team in 1999, Snyder has been among the most unpopular and criticized owners in American professional sports. As such, a changing of the guard at the top of his historic franchise is a welcomed move by many. With a value of $5.6 billion, the sixth-highest of any NFL team, according to Forbes, whichever ownership group eventually takes over will need deep pockets to acquire the Commanders. Interest in the franchise will assuredly be high.

Here are the three dream buyers for the Washington Commanders.

3. Ted Leonsis

Washington D.C. area sports fans are very familiar with Leonsis, the founder, and CEO of Monument Sports & Entertainment, who owns the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards, and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. By and large, the former AOL executive is well-liked by fans and would be a natural fit. So adding another team to the Monument Sports empire makes sense. However, The Athletic reported in late October that a Leonsis-led group is emerging as the front-runner to purchase the local Major League Baseball franchise, the Washington Nationals. Should that sale go through, it would be challenging to imagine Leonsis cornering the professional sports market in the Washington D.C. area, but that hasn’t stopped the whispers.

Also, while we have the speculating spatula out, what if Wizards/Caps owner Ted Leonsis were to drop his interest in buying the Washington Nationals and instead, put together a group to buy the Commanders? Certainly sounds like a serious possibility. @politicshour @wcp — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) November 2, 2022

Commanders fans going from Dan Synder to Ted Leonsis is going to be wild 💀💀 — Dialante (@Deetalksalot) November 2, 2022

2. Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z group

On Thursday, word let out that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and businessman and Grammy Award-winning rapper Jay-Z are “looking into” joining forces on a bid for the Commanders. Bezos eventually buying an NFL team would not be shocking, given the relationship his company has with the league through the airing of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. That, combined with the fact that Bezos is the second-wealthiest person in the world, makes for an intriguing possibility. Jay-Z, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and current CEO of the entertainment agency Roc Nation, already has sports experience. Jay-Z was a minority shareholder of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets for ten years and launched the sports management division of Roc Nation in 2013, currently representing such NFL athletes as Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, and Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers to name a few.

Though a Jeff Bezos/Jay-Z group does not have the local attachment of a potential Leonsis ownership or the number one dream buyer on this list, there would be no shortage of cachet or financial resources to pour into a possible new stadium, potential renovation of FedEx Field, or anything the franchise may need. It is also worth noting that Amazon HQ2, the nickname for the expanded corporate headquarters, is set to be constructed in Crystal City, Virginia, a stone’s throw away in proximity to D.C.

1. Joe Gibbs, Dale Earnhardt Jr. group

This last one is a bit of a pipedream, but as far as fan approval and overall fun, a Gibbs-Earnhardt Jr. bid would be incredible. Gibbs is an enormous figure in the team’s history, coaching the Washington Commanders to three Super Bowl titles in the 80s and 90s. In addition, Gibbs currently owns and operates the successful NASCAR group/team Joe Gibbs Racing. Earnhardt Jr., a former NASCAR legend and lifelong fan, has a net worth of around $300 million and has expressed interest in being a minority owner of an NFL team in the past.

Any potential group involving this pairing would require more investors, as the two would not have the requisite funds to spearhead a bid alone. That said, adding a legendary coach and arguably the team’s most famous fan to an ownership group would be a thrill. Heck, they could throw in former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III to the group while they’re at it.

Me, on my way to buy #Commanders season tickets once @DaleJr and Joe Gibbs are confirmed as the new owner of the team. #HTTC https://t.co/1RJzUsKwKs pic.twitter.com/p0pzuFPNZ6 — Commanders Squad CLT (@CommandersCLT) November 2, 2022