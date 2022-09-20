3 Eagles players most responsible for Week 2 win over Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially 2-0. They’re improbably tied with the New York Giants for the best record in the NFL, secured a massive dub on Monday Night Football, and find themselves one of the few teams in the NFL who are averaging 30 or more points per game through two games.

After turning in an ugly effort defensively in Week 1, allowing D’Andre Swift to rush for 144 yards and his thunderous foil, Jamaal Williams, to pick up 28 more plus two touchdowns, the Eagles’ run defense held the Viking to just 62 yards on 11 carries. Despite a strong effort in Week 1, rushing the ball 20 times for 90 yards, Dalvin Cook tied Jalen Reagor in rushing yards at 17 and further padded out his numbers with 19 yards as a receiver, marking the rare occasion whether the Florida State product picked up more yards through the air than on the ground.

Are the Eagles legit? They certainly look like it, yes. Will they dominate their next two games, including a bout against Carson Wentz in Washington, and Doug Pederson’s first game back in Philadelphia as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, as Troy Aikman suggested from the booth? That seems incredibly likely too. But for that to happen, the Eagles are going to need to get more big games out of their players, both of the marquee and under-the-radar variety.

3 players most responsible for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 2 win

3. Quez Watkins

After watching A.J. Brown dominate to the tune of 10 catches for 155 yards in Week 1, many expected to see a more diplomatic effort in Week 2, with DeVonta Smith finishing out the game with more than four targets. To the credit of Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen, they adjusted accordingly, with Smith actually leading all receivers in passing yards at 80 on a perfect 7-7 night, but the one player who performed well above expectations was Quez Watkins, who tied Brown for 69 receiving yards but did so on only two targets.

With Smith, Brown, and Dallas Goedert expected to earn the lion’s share of the Eagles’ receiving production, getting a game-changing vertical route from Watkins, especially when it does for a touchdown, is the sort of X-Factor that can turn an average offense into a good one, and a good offense into something special.

2. Darius Slay

Darius Slay was given the assignment to slow down Justin Jefferson and keep his team in the game on Monday Night Football.

Mission accomplished.

Locking down Jefferson for the bulk of his offensive snaps, especially on the outside, Slay limited the LSU product’s targets, kept him out of the endzone, and ultimately picked off Kirk Cousins twice. Slay made it his mission to bat away any pass thrown his way, five of them to be exact, and looked every bit like the player who made it to four Pro Bowls. Other than a leg injury that took him off the field in the fourth quarter, Slay had a perfect game.

1. Jalen Hurts

Did any player on any team on either side of the ball have a bigger impact on the Eagles-Vikings game in Week 2 than Jalen Hurts? He started off the game 10-10, threw a perfect deep ball to Watkins on a jailbreak for his first passing touchdown of the season, and crafted two of the best rushing touchdowns you will ever see; if fans wanted to see Hurts “prove it” in Week 2, it’s hard to find a box unchecked.