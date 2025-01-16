The Los Angeles Chargers season came to an end with an ugly 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. Justin Herbert threw four interceptions in the Chargers loss, and Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach ended in a blowout loss in the playoffs.

Still, the Chargers are trending in the right direction, and Harbaugh has reignited hope in the franchise and the fanbase in just one season. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the Chargers officially will have the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is a ton of talent once again in this draft class, and there are plenty of needs for LA despite making the playoffs. One of the most obvious is on the offense. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey played incredibly well in 2024, but the Chargers need some infusion of weapons in the offense.

With that said, here are three early targets for the Chargers with the 22nd pick in the draft.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

As the months pass by, Loveland to the Chargers could be a very common projection. The Michigan tight end has the Harbaugh connection, which certainly helps. In three years in Ann Arbor, he totaled 108 receptions for 1,353 yards with 11 scores, and he had career highs in every category in 2024: 56 catches, 582 yards, five scores.

After the season, Loveland declared for the draft in a very unsurprising move, and the Chargers are in a perfect spot to select him as the first tight end off the board.

The top tight end for the Chargers in 2024 was veteran Will Dissly, and he caught 50 passes for 481 yards with a pair of touchdowns, although he was primarily a blocking tight end during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Stone Smartt was next with just 16 catches for 208 yards, so there is obviously a need for a tight end in LA.

Does Harbaugh reunite with his former Michigan tight end?

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Wash, rinse, and repeat. The Chargers need a tight end, and if they don't take one in the first round, they absolutely should in the second or third rounds, unless they grab a big name in free agency.

Currently, the biggest projected free agent tight ends are Tyler Conklin, Juwan Johnson, and more underwhelming options.

However, Tyler Warren is an absolute force at the position. After Penn State's thrilling College Football Playoff run ended, Warren made the easy decision to declare for the NFL Draft. Now, he is a surefire first-round pick, and the Chargers offense would do wonders with him in the fold.

In four years at Penn State, Warren finished with 130 catches for 1,526 yards and 17 scores. However, 2024 was a breakout year as he had 88 receptions, 1,062 yards and sic scores while being the leading pass-catcher and only Penn State player to eclipse 50 catches and 1,000 yards.

Warren also showcased his elite run-blocking skills, so this guy brings the whole package to the table.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Do you sense a theme there? The Chargers need some help on offense. McConkey exceeded expectations with 82 catches for 1,149 yards, leading the team in both categories. After that it was Quentin Johnston with 55 catches for 711 yards and a team-high eight scores, although he had a number of drops and has yet to live up to the hype after being taken in the first round in 2023.

This one might be a bit more tricky with some wide receiver-needy teams right ahead of the Chargers, which includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 and Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. However, if Egbuka falls, this would be a terrific pick.

Egbuka has been overshadowed by Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023 and then Jeremiah Smith this past season, but he is part of a long list of impressive Ohio State wide receivers. Egbuka had 167 catches, 2,379 yards and 22 touchdowns in his regular season run in four seasons in Columbus.

In 2022, Egbuka broke out with 66 catches for 1,039 yards and nine scores before dealing with injuries and some offensive woes in 2023. This year, he had 60 catches for 743 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has 15 catches for 204 yards and a score in this year's College Football Playoff run.

Egbuka projects as a first-round pick and a perfect slot wide receiver, although he was pegged to the Buccaneers at No. 19 in a recent CBS Sports mock draft. If he falls, and if the Chargers prefer a wide receiver instead of a tight end, Egbuka could very well be catching passes from Justin Herbert for the next few years.