The Los Angeles Chargers have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season. With the trade deadline approaching on October 31, the Chargers are looking to make some moves to improve their chances of making the playoffs. In this article, we will discuss three early trade candidates that the Chargers could target to bolster their roster.

The Los Angeles Chargers' season so far

The Chargers are currently holding a 2-3 record in the 2023 NFL season. We consider this record an accurate reflection of their play so far. They lost their season opener to the Miami Dolphins, 36-34, and then lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 27-24. They won their next two games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders, with scores of 28-24 and 24-17, respectively. However, they lost their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17.

The Chargers are currently in third place in the AFC West. They are attempting to improve on their 10-7 record from last year, make the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and end their 13-year AFC West title drought. The Chargers have a talented roster, including quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, and wide receiver Keenan Allen. They will need to continue to improve their play if they hope to achieve their goals for the season.

Here we will look at the three players who are considered early Los Angeles Chargers trade candidates before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Terrace Marshall

If the Chargers intend to opt for a youth-oriented strategy, they should reach out to the Carolina Panthers regarding Terrace Marshall. He was initially drafted by the Panthers in 2021, but he hasn't made a significant impact in the league yet.

Marshall appears to be a logical trade candidate because he hasn't been prominently featured in the Panthers' offense, and his playing time has decreased under the leadership of head coach Frank Reich. Given that Marshall was chosen by the previous regime, the Panthers might find it more beneficial to let another team take a chance on him.

At only 23 years of age, Marshall unquestionably possesses significant potential. As a former second-round pick, he was chosen for a reason. In the right offensive system with a proficient quarterback, he could achieve remarkable things.

Furthermore, Marshall exhibits the characteristics that Tom Telesco typically values in wide receivers. Standing at six feet and two inches, he combines size with agility. This makes him a natural fit to play both on the outside and inside within Kellen Moore's system. While he may not be on the same level as Williams, he better aligns with these attributes compared to Quentin Johnston.

That said, a potential deal might require two future draft picks, which, while somewhat costly compared to other options, is still a favorable arrangement for a recent second-round pick who is just 23 years old.

KJ Osborn

KJ Osborn is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and the team may contemplate trading him before he hits free agency in March 2023. It's essential to note that Osborn won't have another year under contract after the 2023 season. Sure, acquiring him now wouldn't extend the Chargers' control over him, However, it could provide immediate assistance to this year's team while also initiating a potential process to retain him in the future.

Even if Osborn doesn't remain with the Chargers for the long term, he could significantly impact their offensive capabilities. Osborn has extensive experience playing in both slot and wide receiver positions for the Vikings. He could allow the Chargers to diversify their wide receiver formations.

Seems like everybody is consoling KJ Osborn lately #Skol pic.twitter.com/iPCbVZvymA — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) October 15, 2023

Over the past two seasons, Osborn has recorded back-to-back 600-yard seasons. This indicates that he could make a more substantial impact in 2023 than Johnston. This type of trade is typically pursued by teams aiming for a playoff run, and the Chargers fall into that category.

Meanwhile, the Vikings may want to consider looking ahead to the future and acquiring as many assets as possible. Osborn is presently crucial due to Justin Jefferson's absence. However, trading the upcoming free agent for draft picks would likely serve the team's long-term interests.

It's worth mentioning that Osborn has connections to the Chargers through their special teams coordinator, Ryan Ficken, which might make him a leading contender for a potential trade. The draft compensation required wouldn't be excessively high, likely no more than a fifth-round pick. As such, Osborn's salary cap impact is nearly negligible.

Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson is a promising young cornerback who has shown great potential during his first two seasons in the NFL. This trade proposal aligns well with the Chargers' objectives. For some time now, Johnson has been a frequent subject of trade rumors. The Bears' intentions regarding his future are uncertain, and he is in the final year of his rookie contract, leaving many variables in play.

In this scenario, the Chargers seize the opportunity to fortify their pass defense. They currently rank at the bottom of the NFL. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Chargers have conceded an average of 289.0 passing yards per game. Pairing Johnson with Asante Samuel Jr. would create a more formidable cornerback duo in the secondary.

Looking Ahead

The Chargers have a good chance of making the playoffs this season. However, they need to make some moves to improve their roster. Terrace Marshall, KJ Osborn, and Jaylon Johnson are three players who could help the Chargers achieve their goals. Marshall and Osborn would provide Herbert with more options in the passing game, while Johnson would bolster the Chargers' defense. With the trade deadline approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Chargers make any moves to improve their chances of making a deep playoff run.