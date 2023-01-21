The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Baltimore Ravens. They returned to the playoffs after a year absent but fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the Wild Card Round, thanks to a fumble recovery for a 98-yard touchdown. Out of Super Bowl contention, Baltimore’s eyes are now on the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 22 pick.

With too much uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson, this selection can help the organization convince him to stay in Baltimore. The quarterback, who missed the team’s last six games, is set to hit free agency and should be one of the most coveted players in the offseason.

To avoid losing Jackson, this pick might need to be a contributor in next season’s Week 1. Considering their quarterback situation, here are three early names the Baltimore Ravens should consider with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Kelee Ringo, Georgia, CB

One position that the Ravens certainly need to address in 2023 is cornerback. Three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters is a free agent and has dealt with injuries for the past couple of years. Fellow veteran Kyle Fuller is also set to test the market after appearing in just one game in 2022 due to a torn ACL.

With the possibility of losing both Peters and Fuller, selecting a cornerback could be the easiest solution. An intriguing name that could be available at No. 22 is Kelee Ringo out of Georgia.

In just two seasons, he totaled 76 tackles (63 being solo), 15 pass breakups, one sack and a forced fumble. He also had four interceptions, including the game-sealing pick-six against Alabama in the 2021-22 National Championship Game. The cornerback earned Second-team All-SEC honors in 2022.

As a redshirt sophomore, Ringo showed his ability to understand and identify routes as well as zone coverage.

Ringo has experience playing on the big stage as he won back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. An explosive cornerback, he could be a starter right away and help Baltimore’s defense in case Peters and Fuller leave.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR

Other than cornerback, perhaps the biggest need for the Ravens is the wide receiver position. The team had no wideouts with more than 500 receiving yards, with the only player surpassing that mark being tight end Mark Andrews.

With the tight end being a clear No. 1 target, Baltimore might need to add another impactful receiving option. Rashod Bateman has yet to play a full season as he deals with injuries. Bringing another young wide receiver could help the Ravens’ case of re-signing Jackson in the offseason.

An option would be Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State. The junior played only three games in the 2022 season, but his previous numbers should be enough to make him a good prospect.

In 2021, he had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 7.5 yards per return. For his performances, the Buckeye received a Third-team All-American selection.

As he recovers from a hamstring injury, selecting him could be a risk. Still, it is difficult to ignore what he did when he was fully healthy. When healthy, Smith-Njigba could quickly be a WR1 and share targets with Andrews.

1. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, WR

Another solid option at the wide receiver position for the Ravens in the draft is Jalin Hyatt. He was one of the key players in Tennessee’s surprising 2022 campaign, which included a top-10 finish in the rankings after starting the year unranked.

In his final season as a Volunteer, Hyatt recorded 67 catches for 1,267 yards and impressive 15 touchdowns. He finished in the top five in the nation for receiving yards. He led the conference in both receiving yards and scores. Most notably, he had five games with 100-plus receiving yards. His best performance came against then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide when he had 207 yards and five touchdowns in just six catches.

Hyatt could be a deep threat to the Ravens. He averaged 18.9 yards per reception, the highest among players with at least 60 catches in FBS. He had six games where he averaged more than 20 yards per catch and more than 30 yards twice.

As Bateman and even Smith-Njigba’s conditions are still up in the air, Hyatt showed he can bounce back. In 2021, he started one game as he battled injuries and the depth in his position. Then, in 2022, he became the main receiver for the Volunteers and cemented his name as one of the best wideouts in the nation.

Hyatt ended up winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the best receiver in the nation. He was also a First-team All-SEC and a unanimous All-American.

Selecting Hyatt could be the final piece for the team’s offense. With the wideout, the front office might have more reasons to give to Jackson so they can agree to a new contract and continue their work as a playoff team.