The Houston Texans have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season. With the trade deadline approaching, the Texans will be looking to make moves to improve their roster and make a push for the playoffs. In this article, we will identify three early trade candidates for the Texans and discuss why they would be good targets.

The Houston Texans' season so far

The Texans have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season, holding a 3-3 record after six games. They started the season with losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. However, they bounced back with back-to-back wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterward, they lost to the Atlanta Falcons before beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

The Texans have been led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who has thrown for over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. However, their offense has been somewhat inconsistent. They have scored an average of 22.5 points per game. On the other side of the field, they sack the QB just 1.5 times per contest. The Texans will need to improve on both sides of the ball if they want to make a push for the playoffs.

Here we will look at the three players who are considered early Houston Texans trade candidates before the 2023 NFL deadline.

One significant factor contributing to Stroud's successful rookie campaign is the wide range of offensive weapons at his disposal. Nico Collins has emerged as the quarterback's primary target, with 29 receptions for 537 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Woods has also made valuable contributions when called upon. Meanwhile, tight end Dalton Schultz serves as a reliable option in the middle.

The Texans need a deep threat to stretch the field. Although rookie Tank Dell has shown flashes of this ability, it shouldn't dissuade general manager Nick Caserio from pursuing Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy, who was drafted in the first round in 2020, has been good but not exceptional. With new leadership under Sean Payton, a change of scenery might be in order. Jeudy will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. That makes this offseason an opportune time for a potential trade. Trading Jeudy now would maximize his value, particularly if he's not part of Denver's long-term plans.

Houston could definitely benefit from a productive young receiver like Jeudy. Acquiring Jeudy to complement breakout receiver Nico Collins would be very good for the Texans.

Michael Onwenu

While general manager Nick Caserio made significant improvements to several position groups in the offseason, there is still work to be done. The interior offensive line is one area that could use enhancement.

Tytus Howard has filled in at left guard, but he's better suited for a backup role. This is why the Texans should consider contacting the New England Patriots to inquire about Michael Onwenu. The Patriots, currently at 1-5, face slim odds of contending for a playoff spot, and coach Bill Belichick might not be opposed to making trades before the deadline.

Moving Onwenu wouldn't have a significant impact on the Patriots, making it feasible for the Texans to strike a deal. Onwenu has appeared in 53 games, with 45 of those in Foxborough. Although he missed a few games in 2023 due to an ankle injury, he is expected to return soon.

The former Michigan Wolverine has not allowed a sack this season and consistently receives positive Pro Football Focus ratings in both pass protection and run-blocking. Furthermore, his ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line would be a significant asset for the Texans.

The Texans have displayed strength in their defensive front this season. Drafting Will Anderson Jr. as the third overall pick and signing Sheldon Rankins in free agency were shrewd moves. They joined an already formidable group that includes Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard, and the age-defying veteran Jerry Hughes. Nonetheless, there's room for another pass rusher, someone of the caliber of Chase Young, who was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young is an appealing option for teams seeking to bolster their pass-rushing abilities. His name has been circulating as a potential trade candidate since the offseason. The Washington Commanders have already invested in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, and a decision looms in 2024 regarding whether to retain Young or Montez Sweat. Likely, they can only retain one of them.

Young has grappled with a series of injuries that have hindered him from reaching his full potential. However, he has remained healthy in 2023. While he missed the season opener, he has been a game-changer in recent games. His pass-rush win rate of 20.6 percent and a pressure rate of 18.2 percent rank ninth among all pass rushers in the league. Additionally, he is fifth in total pressures with 31.

The Houston Texans could certainly benefit from such production. It might require parting with a third or second-round pick to acquire Young. However, it would be a worthwhile investment if he can enhance an already solid defensive line.

Looking Ahead

The Texans have a good chance of making the playoffs this season. However, they need to make some moves to improve their roster. Jerry Jeudy, Michael Onwenu, and Chase Young are three players who could help the Texans achieve their goals. With the trade deadline approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Texans make any moves to improve their chances of making a deep playoff run.