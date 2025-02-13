In what will undoubtedly be the most important offseason of his career, Joe Schoen has a lot of work to do with the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL offseason. While the Giants enter the offseason with a focus on the 2025 Draft, they continue to be involved in trade and free agency rumors that could also involve cutting loose dead weight.

With a multitude of changes on the horizon, the Giants have yet to indicate a targeted direction for the 2025 NFL offseason. The team's focus is centered around its future at quarterback, with none currently on the roster through March. Schoen and Brian Daboll continue to scour the available draft prospects while quietly examining the free agency and trade market with neither option seeming more likely than the other.

Following the release of Daniel Jones, the Giants have a fair amount of cap space to work with. They are projected to have roughly $40 million of space, placing them near the middle of the league. However, they can — and likely will – create more flexibility by releasing a few lackluster names from their roster.

Given the current roster, obvious names like renowned bust Evan Neal stick out as potential cut candidates. But with the state they are currently in, even a franchise veteran and team captain such as Graham Gano cannot yet consider his job safe. The most likely contenders, however, include a handful of names most Giants fans will not miss on the field.

OT Evan Neal

During his three-year career in New York, Neal has created a substantial amount of viral clips. Unfortunately, none of them were for positive reasons. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued his career to the point of nearly shredding every inch of hope fans have in him despite still being on a rookie contract.

Following Jones' release, Neal became the Giants' eighth highest-paid player, including the third-highest offensive lineman. As a former top-10 pick, his contract is worth over $24.5 million across four years with a team option for a fifth. At the rate he is currently producing, not only would Schoen be crazy to exercise a fifth year, but Neal might not even see his contract last through 2025. There is still hope for improvement, but given his rough start, the best situation for him might be anywhere other than New York.

After being benched in his third year, Neal was given one last shot to prove himself as a starter in the NFL with star left tackle Andrew Thomas landing on injured reserve. Instead, he received a 61.2 player grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking near the middle of the pack among eligible tackles. To his credit, that is a significant improvement from his 2023 campaign, in which he received the second-lowest grade in the league. It just is not enough to justify his current salary. If the Giants look to make cuts over the 2025 NFL offseason, Neal's name will be at the top of the list.

TE Greg Dulcich

It has only been three years but Greg Dulcich might be having one of the roughest stretches in the NFL. After beginning his career as a promising rookie with the Denver Broncos and then-quarterback Russell Wilson, injuries all but stonewalled his encouraging start. Dulcich spent most of 2024 as a healthy scratch before being released and subsequently joining the Giants.

The Giants signed Dulcich off waivers, keeping him on the four-year rookie deal he initially inked in 2022. He has one year remaining on that contract, assuming he makes it onto the 2025 active roster. Through five games with New York, Dulcich never played more than 19 percent of the offensive snaps in a single game and failed to record a stat with the team.

Dulcich's rookie contract makes him a reasonably cheap buy-low, sell-high player to stash. Yet, he only saw the field after rookie Theo Johnson was shut down for the year with a foot injury. Johnson showed promise before the injury, but even he is not the team's long-term answer at tight end. If Schoen adds another weapon to the room, it is hard to imagine the Giants keep Johnson, Dulcich and blocking specialist Daniel Bellinger all on the roster. Dulcich is both the last man in and the first one out.

RB Eric Gray

With the emergence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. in 2024, Eric Gray no longer has much value on the roster. Gray began the year as the backup to veteran Devin Singletary, only to be quickly surpassed by Tracy, who eventually worked his way into the starting lineup. That left Gray with just kick-returning duties, which he did poorly for the second consecutive year.

Every team obviously needs special teams maestros, but Gray is far from being that guy. He is always more of a fumble threat than a big-return threat, never truly breaking off a big return. He often lacks the field awareness to allow touchbacks, signaling for a fair catch just once in his kick-returning career.

After Singletary signed a $16.5 million contract in 2024, he is now the expensive backup to Tracy. Gray is not even locked in as the third-string back, a role he continues to fight with undrafted rookie Dante Miller for. If the Giants want to cut a running back, Singletary is the practical option, but he has value as a complement to Tracy while being a loved and respected veteran by the organization. That leaves Gray, a budding third-year who never averaged more than 2.8 yards per carry, the odd man out.