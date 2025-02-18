The Jacksonville Jaguars are a franchise trying to resurrect itself from ashes. Jacksonville entered the 2024 season with high expectations, after giving star quarterback Trevor Lawrence a major contract extension last offseason. The Jaguars were also considered a strong contender to make the AFC Playoffs.

Nothing worked out the way it was supposed to. The Jaguars got obliterated in several of their games, and finished the year with an abysmal 4-13 record. At one point, the team lost five games in a row to start the season 2-10. It was a disgrace.

The Jaguars fired coach Doug Pederson understandably. He finished just 22-29 as head coach in north Florida. Jacksonville also fired their general manager Trent Baalke, to clean the stench and move forward. The Jaguars are in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Baalke.

Considering all of these changes, the Jaguars are certainly looking at overhauling the roster as well. Here are three possible cut candidates for the Jaguars, ahead of the 2025 season.

Christian Kirk, WR

Christian Kirk has put up some great numbers while with the Jaguars. In 2022, he had a 1,000 yard receiving season. He also caught eight touchdowns that season. The future looked bright.

The Jaguars wideout has seen his production decrease though the last few years. In 2024, he finished the campaign with just 379 receiving yards. Kirk also caught just one touchdown pass.

That's really disappointing because Kirk is carrying a lot of financial weight for the franchise. If the Jaguars were to part ways with him it could save the franchise more than $10 million in salary cap space, per USA Today.

There's clearly upside to Kirk. He's not yet 30-years-old, and he has good size. The wideout is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. This might just be the right time to part ways, especially since the Jaguars are nearly starting from scratch.

Evan Engram, TE

Another player carrying a heavy price tag is tight end Evan Engram. Jacksonville could cut more than $5 million in cap space by losing Engram. He's also in the final year of his contract.

The Jaguars tight end, like Kirk, has seen his production go down. Engram finished the 2024 season with 47 receptions and 365 receiving yards. That's less than half the production he posted in 2023. That season, the Jags tight end had 114 catches for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

Engram is also coming off a season that saw him battle an injury. He's a solid cut candidate because he's established himself as a reliable receiving target, and his stock is possibly at a high level due to coming off the injury.

There's one more candidate to talk about for this Jaguars team.

Mitch Morse, C

Mitch Morse is a veteran center who adds leadership and experience to the offensive line. He was signed by Jacksonville in the 2024 season, and his contract ends at the conclusion of 2025.

Morse was meant to be a stopgap for the team, who were looking for help to protect Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville is likely to use the upcoming NFL Draft to find some offensive line help. That means that Morse could be heading out the door.

Losing Morse doesn't hurt the team's salary cap as much as the other two players. It will be interesting to see what Jacksonville decides to do with the center. The Jaguars need a lot of help on offense, and may decide to move Morse if it allows the team to sign another player they deem necessary to success.

Jaguars fans are hopeful that brighter days are ahead for the team. The squad has yet to win a Super Bowl since it was founded in the 1990s.

Jacksonville last made the postseason in 2022.