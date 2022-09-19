The Detroit Lions took on the Washington Commanders in front of a raucous home crowd on Sunday. And this time around, the team did not disappoint.

The Lions entered the game in uncharted territory. They were favored for the first time since Week 11 in the 2020 season. Detroit showed why, racing out to a 22-0 lead at one point before winning the game 36-27.

It’s the second time in two games Detroit’s offense has scored 35 or more, already surpassing last season’s total. They’ve accomplished that feat in three consecutive games dating back to last season.

The Lions entered the game with some injury concerns, however. Center Frank Ragnow was ruled out with groin and foot problems. Guard Jonah Jackson missed the game with a finger injury. And Halapoulivaati Vaitai may miss the season after undergoing back surgery.

Despite that, Detroit came out on top. And here are three takeaways from the Lions Week 2 win over the Commanders.

3 Lions takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Commanders

3) Standing up to adversity

As mentioned earlier, the Lions offense overcame injuries to pull out a nine-point victory. Which makes the victory all the more impressive.

Especially when the Lions found themselves in a bit of a similar situation as previous games. For example, Detroit took a 23-6 lead over the Chicago Bears in their 2020 season opener. They blew that lead, losing 27-23 to kick off Matt Patricia’s final season.

This game looked to head in a similar direction. The Lions took a 22-0 lead over the Commanders in the third quarter. However, they allowed Washington back in the game. The score became 22-15, and then 29-21, before the final score of 36-27.

It was a change of pace from how previous Lions teams have performed. And it’s a welcomed sign of progress in a team sorely needing to move forward.

“The way we are as a group and as a room, I think everybody is ready to step up whenever their number is called and whenever they’re needed,” backup center Evan Brown said. “Guys play multiple positions and, you know, you lose a guy here, we shuffle them around, you throw a guy in there and we go perform.”

Head coach Dan Campbell has preached the importance of grit and toughness since day one. The big “GRIT” sign in the Lions training facility was on full display during Hard Knocks. And on Sunday, the Lions showed the grit necessary to finish the job.

2) Aidan Hutchinson’s world

The Detroit Lions had high hopes when they selected pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson second overall. The Michigan native has played every level of his football in his home state. Sunday was a performance that captured national attention.

The Philadelphia Eagles held Hutchinson to just one tackle the whole game. Hutchinson responded by getting to Commanders quarterback three times in the first half alone.

“I think it’s just knowing when you got your opportunity you’ve got to make it, but when it’s not yours, you try to force it, sometimes not good things happen,” Hutchinson said of his experience against the Eagles. “And I think that’s kind of my mentality is when I have an opportunity, I bet on myself to make it.”

The three sacks are a new Lions rookie record for a single game. Following the game, Hutchinson dedicated the performance to Hudson Gazsi, a five-year-old child diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia that Hutchinson recorded a video for hours before the game.

“This game is dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” Hutchinson said after the game. “He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area. I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that.”

Some Lions fans may be concerned with the fact Hutchinson favored his leg in the second half. Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious, and he can continue playing inspiring football for kids like Hudson Gazsi.

1) Sun God emerges

The biggest offensive contributor for the Lions on Sunday was undoubtedly Amon-Ra St. Brown. “Sun God” had nine catches for 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He added 68 yards and just two rushing attempts as well.

St. Brown led the team in both rushing and receiving. And the USC product continued to flash the potential many Lions fans began to see down the stretch last season.

It was a record-setting day for the Lions receiver. St. Brown set the team record for most consecutive games with a touchdown reception. Furthermore, his eight games with eight or more receptions tie the NFL record.

Performances like this have the team feeling like the sky is the limit offensively. “We are a good offense, but we can be a great offense — and one of the best in the league,” quarterback Jared Goff said.

The Lions will attempt to go over .500 next week when they take on NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings in their first road game of the season.