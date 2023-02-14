The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again. That has prompted many to consider this team a dynasty. That’s not too surprising since their success has been so impressive. Keep in mind that only a small number of players who were part of their initial title run are still around. That’s a testament to the job done by GM Brett Veach in finding new players and head coach Andy Reid in making them fit. This spring, the team will make those same decisions again. They will deal with key free agents, cut candidates, and team needs as they attempt to repeat their success. Here we’ll look at the three major offseason fixes that the Chiefs must make to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022, Patrick Mahomes had the second-best statistical season of his career. In fact, he broke his own franchise record in passing yards and set personal bests in completion percentage. The Chiefs, however, will likely have more personnel turnover in 2023. They have a slew of free agents who may or may not choose to stay on board for the next season. They also need to improve their red-zone defense, which had the second-highest touchdown rate in 2022.

That said, they have enjoyed consistent success since pairing Reid with Mahomes in 2018. That success includes three Super Bowl appearances and two Lombardi Trophies in five years. Yep, I think that qualifies as a dynasty. Now, however, they must reload for another run in 2023.

Check out our picks for the three major offseason fixes that the Chiefs must make.

Chiefs’ major offseason fixes in 2023

1. Give Mahomes more targets

In the 2022 season, JuJu Smith-Schuster led all Chiefs wide receivers in yards, while RB Jerick McKinnon was a valuable rotational piece. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl by gambling on paying Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, and DL Chris Jones while letting Tyreek Hill go. The resulting surplus of draft picks allowed the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl with a young and inexperienced wide receiver corps. Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are free agents, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling may be cut to save money. This leaves Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, and Kadarius Toney as potential pass-catching options for Mahomes in 2023. However, they are all similar in size and skill set. The Chiefs should need to load up and provide Mahomes with more weapons. Enter the 2023 NFL Draft with players like Jalin Hyatt, Jordan Addison, and Rashee Rice.

2. Protect Mahomes

The Chiefs can’t afford to lose offensive tackle Orlando Brown. He is a versatile lineman and has made four straight Pro Bowl appearances. Other important offensive line players set to be free agents include starting right tackle Andrew Wylie and backup interior lineman Nick Allegretti. Wylie, a valuable depth player, delivered an impressive performance in Super Bowl 57 but may be upgraded through free agency or the draft. Despite being a free agent, though, he may choose to stay. As for Allegretti, he has the potential to start on other teams. As such, he is likely to receive an attractive offer in free agency. If the Chiefs cannot keep Wylie and Allegretti, they have to find ways to keep their o-line stout so they can give Mahomes elite pass protection.

3. Pass Rush let’s go

The Chiefs invested in their pass rush last offseason with No. 30 pick George Karlaftis. He excelled with 6 sacks and the top pass rush win rate among rookies. Kansas City also ranked 2nd in NFL with 55 sacks but fell behind the Eagles’ record-setting 70. Their defense is currently committed to rookies in the secondary and linebacker. That leaves their defensive line as the Chiefs’ biggest offseason need. While Karlaftis and Chris Jones have two spots locked down, two more could be up for grabs. Khalen Saunders and Frank Clark provided decent production. However, Saunders is better as a rotation piece, and Clark could be cut. The Chiefs should then target free agents such as Philly’s Javon Hargrave and Washington’s Daron Payne. They can also consider drafting an edge rusher like BJ Ojulari, Andre Carter II, or Nolan Smith. By finding a partner for Jones on the inside and a long-term opposite for Karlaftis, the Chiefs should effectively address their pass rush needs.