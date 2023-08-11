The Toronto Maple Leafs may very well move into the role of favorites in the NHL's Atlantic Division for the 2023-24 season.

This has become a mature team that is capable of filling up the net on an every-night basis. They are loaded with stars like Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares, and they also have the supporting cast to get the job done on nights where the stars are held in check.

Bruins, Lightning time may be past

The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs seven seasons in a row, and it appears to be their turn. The Boston Bruins dominated the division and the NHL regular season last year, setting records for victories and points. However, the Bruins had to say good bye to a number of key players in the offseason — including Tyler Bertuzzi who signed with the Leafs — and it would be shocking if they rolled through the regular season once again. The Bruins also said goodbye to captain Patrice Bergeron, who retired after 19 seasons and had dome significant damage to the Leafs through the years.

The Maple Leafs have often had to look up at the Tampa Bay Lightning through the years, but that may no longer be the case. Start with the fact that Toronto defeated Tampa Bay in last year's first-round of the playoffs. The Lightning also appear to have slipped a bit from their peak years.

The Leafs still have much to prove when they get to the playoffs. The win over the Lightning is their only postseason triumph in the last 7 years, meaning they still must prove their are more than a regular-season factor.

The Leafs are a veteran team, and it will be difficult for their young prospects to make the team in training camp. However, they have some talented young players who could push some veterans for a roster spot — or at least show off their talent and create an impression in the minds of head coach Sheldon Keefe and his staff.

Forward Easton Cowan

Cowan was the No. 28 overall pick in last spring's draft, and the forward anchored his position because he showed significant improvement in the second half of the season.

The 18-year-old Cowan had 53 points in 68 games last year for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. He has shown the ability to get the job done both on the power play and in shorthanded situations.

He demonstrated his excellent wheels and intensity at the Maple Leafs' recent development camp, and he appears to have a chance to move into the role of superstar when the returns to London this season.

Cowan is not going to play for the Leafs in the 23-24 season, but don't bet against him making the roster in the following year.

Forward Fraser Minten

Despite dealing with multiple injuries last season while playing with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, Minten scored 67 points in 57 games.

Minten may be the closest of all the Leafs prospects to getting an opportunity to play with the big club. He has impressive size — 6-2 and 192 pounds — and he also has the intelligence and mindset to win the physical battles in the corners.

Minten has an excellent shot that he can deliver in 5-on-5 and power play situations, and he has an advantage over most prospects because he understands how to play defense and relishes the opportunity.

That last factor could be very important to his promotion to the big club. The Leafs can be an offensive juggernaut on many nights, but they are not noted for their all-around defensive play.

Forward Ty Voit

Voit has been with the Maple Leafs organization since the 2021 draft, and he has shown quite a bit of improvement since his selection in the fifth round that year.

He took a major step up the ladder last season by finishing second in the OHL in scoring. Voit's ability to hold on to the puck an extra split second and draw defenders out of position is one of his most notable assets and is likely to help him in the next phase of his career.

He is likely to show off his abilities with the Toronto Marlies this season, and that could lead to an opportunity with the Maple Leafs at some point in the near future.