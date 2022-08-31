3 most shocking Eagles roster cuts for the 2022 53-man roster

Between the draft, free agency, and the trade market, the Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the NFL’s most active teams in recent months. With the Eagles’ recent roster cuts, they have made even more big moves to their roster.

During the offseason, the Eagles basically rebuilt both their offense and defense. They added strong playmakers on both sides of the ball who will immediately make this group better.

Their notable addition on the offensive side of the ball came during a draft day trade. The Eagles front office shocked the NFL world when they traded for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

During the draft, they proceeded to add two foundations for the future of their defense. They selected two elite potentially elite defenders in Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The Eagles also brought in proven veterans during free agency in linebacker Kyzir White and edge rusher Hasson Reddick.

While August 30th was the day that teams trimmed their rosters down to 53 players, it was also a day for other teams to make a big move. The Eagles shocked the world yet again when they traded for New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson is one of the NFL’s brightest young talents at the safety position. Over his first three seasons, he has appeared in 43 total games, while starting 31.

When on the field, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been a dominant force. He has recorded 161 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 28 defended passes, and five interceptions.

The move to trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson explains several of the shocking roster cuts that the Eagles decided to make.

3. Jaquiski Tartt, Safety

The addition of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was prefaced by the release of two players in the Eagles’ secondary. One of which being Jaquiski Tartt.

The Eagles signed Jaquiski Tartt during the early days of free agency. The Eagles expected for Tartt to play a large role on this defense, whether it be for depth or as a starter. But instead, the team decided to take a different route, moving on from him all together.

Before joining the Eagles, Jaquiski Tartt had been a mainstay in the San Francisco 49ers secondary. He appeared in 80 career games with the 49ers, while making 64 total starts.

Throughout his career, Tartt has recorded 367 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 18 defended passes.

At 30 years old, Tartt could still be effective in some capacity. While he did struggle during the preseason, he could potentially step into a strong role for a different team.

2. Carson Strong, Quarterback

Former University of Nevada quarterback Carson Strong joined the Eagles after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Upon joining the Eagles, Strong was awarded a contract with $320,000 guaranteed. This was among the most money ever guaranteed to an undrafted player coming out of the draft.

During his time at Nevada, Carson Strong became an accomplished quarterback. He finished his career throwing for 9,368 passing yards, 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

While he flashed in college, he was unable to make an impact on this Eagles roster. He recorded just 15 snaps throughout the entire preseason and struggled to even earn playing time during practice.

While there is speculation regarding why Carson Strong struggled to see the field, the whole situation is seen as somewhat odd. After such a storied collegiate career, there is still a chance that he can find a home somewhere else in the league.

1. Anthony Harris, Safety

Alongside the release of Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles also released safety Anthony Harris. This comes as the clear most shocking release made by the team this offseason.

Anthony Harris joined the Philadelphia Eagles last season. In his lone year with the team, he served as their starting full safety. He appeared in 14 total games, while starting in each contest that he played.

Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three defended passes and one interception.

Before joining the Eagles, Anthony Harris spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. His career totals now sit at 356 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, and 31 defended passes.

The decision to cut Harris came as a shock to many. He was due just $2.5M this season. With his experience, and at that price, many thought it was guaranteed that he would have some role on this team.