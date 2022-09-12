The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.

The score wasn’t as awful as last year’s 38-3 opening defeat to the New Orleans Saints, but it didn’t feel any better. The Packers fell behind right away and never recovered. It was a disheartening reprise of their 0-1 start from 2021.

“Obviously wasn’t very good, and that starts with me,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur said in the postgame press conference. “We definitely have to have a better plan for our team and get our guys prepared better. Two years coming out in Week 1 and not look prepared, all of us will look inward.”

LaFleur will ensure that lessons will be learned, and fans hope the team’s performance will improve.

Having said that, here are three takeaways from the Green Bay Packers’ opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

3. Packers have no answer for Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson’s strong game last November helped the Vikings beat the Packers in a walk-off. He was even better this time.

The third-year standout grabbed nine passes for 184 yards and two scores, racing wide open on each of his catches. He contributed to Kirk Cousins’ 118.9 passing rating and 277 yards.

“They put him in premier spots and attacked our coverage well,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we had a couple blown coverages where we cut him loose, and if there’s anybody you don’t want to cut loose it’s No. 18. We didn’t stop their big-time playmakers and allowed them to make big plays, and if you do that, you’re not going to win very many games in this league.”

That also applies to the Minnesota Vikings. Former Packer Za’Darius Smith exacted some vengeance on his former team. He recorded an early third-down sack and spent a lot of time in Green Bay’s backfield running after Aaron Rodgers.

2. Rodgers-Receivers disconnection

Speaking of Rodgers, the superstar QB wasn’t much of a factor. He threw for under 200 yards with zero TDs and one INT. Rodgers cited mental errors occurring across the board, as well as some of his own poor throws.

The offense had a big question mark for Green Bay to open the season. How would the Packers adjust in the aftermath of Davante Adams’ departure? Could the offensive line function without David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins?

The answers, as the Packers and their fans found out, weren’t pretty.

With Rodgers not having his best outing, it wasn’t a surprise to see the wideouts having a tough time as well.

The Packers’ wide receivers were limited to a combined 120 yards on just 12 total catches. Meanwhile, in his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders, former Packers star Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a score.

In several moments during this game, Rodgers clung to the ball far too long. There also seemed to be a disconnection with his receivers. That wasn’t shocking. It was maybe even anticipated given that he was playing in his first live game with Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson.

It certainly looked like miscommunications occurred throughout the game. Watson, in fact, fumbled what could have been a 75-yard score. The young receivers must be patient, and so must Rodgers. Of course, things will be different once Allen Lazard returns as well.

1. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins need to return ASAP

The Packers were without tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. As such, Rodgers was sacked four times, threw a jump ball that was intercepted, and was consistently pressed. These resulted in a passer rating of just 67.6.

Without Bakhtiari and Jenkins, the Packers offensive line struggled mightily against the Vikings’ defensive front. The Vikings were always in Aaron Rodgers’ face, hitting him five times on top of the numerous sacks

It’s painfully clear that the Packers need Bakhtiari and Jenkins back as soon as possible.

The offense will undoubtedly improve as they get more reps, but they were found severely wanting on Sunday. They must find a way to acclimatize and fast.