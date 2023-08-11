The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be a team that wants to make another run at the Stanley Cup, but one that knows a change is coming. Perhaps the acquisition of high-scoring defenseman Erik Karlsson indicates that the Penguins believe they can get back into the playoffs and deliver a memorable run for their fans.

In theory, the Penguins certainly have the star power to do just that. They still have one of the most dynamic stars in the league in Sidney Crosby, who is capable of taking over and dominating in multiple games. In addition to Crosby, the Penguins still feature Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Those three players have been the leaders of the Penguins for years, and now that they have Karlsson. As a result, the Penguins should be able to fill the net on a regular basis.

General manager Kyle Dubas has a responsibility

However, new general manager Kyle Dubas can't allow himself to live in Fantasyland. The Penguins did not make the playoffs last year. While they were in contention for a playoff spot until the final week of the season, they failed in some important games that could have allowed them to wrest a Wild Card spot away from the eventual Stanley Cup Finalists Florida Panthers.

When the Penguins failed to win a late-season game against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks, their fate was all but clinched. Despite the presence of their stars, the Penguins fell short.

Dubas may have hope that the trio of stars plus Karlsson can make a difference, but he knows that there is no stopping Father Time. Eventually, those venerable stars will opt for retirement, and a new generation will take over. The Penguins have some top prospects who will have a chance to show what they can do in training camp.

It is unlikely that many of these prospects will make the big club straight out of camp, but they will have a chance to create an impression of what they can do, and also play a key role for the Pens in future years.

Forward Brendan Yager

Yager was drafted in the first round this year, and he has a chance to develop into a high-level center. While he does not have the all-around ability to serve as a replacement for Crosby some day, Yager looks like he has the talent to play on the second line.

Yager could be a player that reaches the 60-70 point mark, and he also has the skating ability to play the 200-foot game. He is not going to ignore his defensive responsibilities.

The puck explodes of Yager's stick when he shoots it. He has able to fire the puck quickly and off either leg. Elite Prospects said his “inside leg wrister is his signature shot, tipping his weight over his outside edge while somehow keeping his chest up and exploding through the shot.”

This could be a very difficult shot for opposing goalies to stop.

Defenseman Owen Pickering

Pickering was the team's first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, and he has the size and range at 6-4 and 185 pounds to dominate.

Pickering is not there yet, and he needs to add some weight that will allow him to punish opponents on a regular basis. He finished his junior career last season and played some games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, so he has some idea of what the professional game is like.

Once he is able to fill out a bit more, he will have a chance to come up to the NHL and demonstrate his ability. The key to his game is puckhandling and leading the charge up the ice.

After retrieving the pucks, he can fake out forecheckers, cut back and then sprint up the ice. He also has a series of head fakes that are quite advanced for his status, and it allows him to get the best of those who try to take the puck off of his stick.

Goaltender Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, and the Penguins are desperately hoping that he can develop his skills and eventually join the big club. Goaltending has been a major issue for the Penguins in recent seasons.

The Penguins are impressed with Blomqvist's all-around ability. He is smooth and composed in net, and he has the athleticism to become an effective NHL goaltender.

Blomqvist has gained experience playing the Finnish professional league, recording a 2.29 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.