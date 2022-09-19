3 Pittsburgh Steelers takeaways from Week 2 loss to Patriots

After turning in an incredible win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers were riding high. National media outlets had to reconfigure their expectations, Pennsylvania fans celebrated a 2-0 weekend of their professional football teams, and folks in Cincinnati cried into their Skyline Chili over a game many expected to win – an outcome that now looks ominous considering the team’s walk-off loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Mitch Trubisky looked good, the offense looked better, and the defensive efforts largely lived up to Pittsburgh standards, Steelers fans were excited to see their favorite team make their home debut versus the New England Patriots in the hopes of delivering Bill Belichick his first 0-2 record in 21 years. With Mac Jones dealing with a back injury and the Patriots having lost an ugly outing to the Dolphins in Week 1, even the loss of T.J. Watt surely wouldn’t be enough to slow down Pittsburgh’s pursuit of another AFC North championship.

With the Baltimore Ravens falling further and further behind the Dolphins before ultimately dropping to 1-1 in Week 2, the Steelers looked primed to find themselves the lone 2-0 team in the AFC North, with the wind at their backs ahead of a game against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Unfortunately, before the Steelers get New York on their mind, they first needed to take care of New England, and even without Tom Brady, that task is easier said than done. After an ugly showing on offense and a death-by-one-thousand-cuts effort on defense, Pittsburgh ultimately couldn’t overcome their foe and now find themselves 1-1 and in the middle of the pack of the AFC North. Here’s what went wrong.

3 takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 loss.

3. Najee Harris couldn’t move the ball

If you’re a fantasy football player, you probably aren’t too disappointed with Najee Harris’ performance, as he picked up 49 yards on the ground and secured 40 more as a receiver on five receptions. Still, Harris’ 3.3 yards per carry, though an improvement from Week 1, still isn’t up to his rookie season average of 3.9.

When the passing game is inconsistent, teams need to be able to rely on their rushing offense to keep the offensive moving. Unfortunately, after watching Harris fail to gain more than eight yards on any of his 15 carries, it’s clear the former first-round running back wasn’t the spark Pittsburgh needed to get their engine moving.

2. Mitch Trubisky looked lost

When fans started to chant for Kenny Pickett in the Steelers’ eventual loss to New England, you just know things weren’t going particularly well for Trubisky. After playing well enough in Week 1, Trubisky was given fits by the Patriots’ defense and reverted to his old Chicago form in the worst way possible.

Though his stat line doesn’t look terrible, going 21-33 for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Trubisky constantly missed open receivers down the field, too often checked the ball down to underneath options, and played at least partially into the three sacks he suffered in the game. At some point, maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea to give the people what they want and put the collegiate Panther under center.

1. The defense couldn’t get a stop when it mattered

Down by three with 6:33 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Steelers allowed New England to rip off a 13-play drive that ran out the clock and all but ended any hopes of a come-from-behind victory. Yes, Watt is on IR, but that might have been the most demoralizing drive of Week 2 for fans outside of New England.