By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

Michigan football is enjoying its best stretch in a long time. The Wolverines have not only won back-to-back Big Ten titles, but also trounced arch-rival Ohio State twice after over a decade of misery. The Wolverines are making their second straight College Football Playoff appearance, and have their sights set on something bigger.

That said, Michigan still needs to keep an eye on the all-important football transfer portal. The portal has turned college football on its head in recent years, creating something akin to free agency in professional sports. If a school uses the portal well, it can become a national title contender nearly overnight.

Michigan has been relatively quiet in the transfer portal, preferring to stick to mostly homegrown talent. However, the Wolverines have quite a few players departing after the season, including edge rusher Mike Morris and cornerback DJ Turner. If the Wolverines want to return to the playoff in 2023, a trip to the portal might be necessary.

With that said, here are three players Michigan should target in the college football transfer portal.

3. Truman Jones

Truman Jones is likely an unfamiliar name to the average college football fan. That’s due to the fact that he has played his entire career at Harvard, which not only plays at the FCS level, but doesn’t even participate in the FCS playoffs due to the Ivy League’s rules. However, that shouldn’t take away from what Jones has done.

In four seasons with the Crimson, Jones has racked up 88 total tackles, 28.5 for loss and 14.5 sacks. This season, Jones recorded 40 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks in only 10 games. His 2019 season was even more impressive, with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in seven games.

Michigan will have massive holes to fill at edge rusher this offseason. Mike Morris, who leads the team with seven sacks, will likely depart for the NFL, and Eyabi Okie may join him. The Wolverines will also lose fellow edge rusher Taylor Upshaw to graduation this offseason.

Picking up Jones, the No. 59 player in the portal and third-best edge rusher, would do wonders to reload the defense. Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter should strongly consider picking up the Harvard transfer.

2. Ray Davis

With how strong Michigan’s ground game is, running back may seem like the last football position of need. However, Blake Corum could depart for the NFL even after his season-ending injury. Donovan Edwards has played very well in his absence, but the Wolverines could still use another back.

Ray Davis would form a very strong 1-2-punch at running back alongside Edwards. Davis first burst onto the scene in 2019 at Temple, when he rushed for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. Injuries then limited him to just seven games the next two seasons, but he then bounced back in 2022.

In his second season at Vanderbilt, Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He finished fourth in the SEC for rushing yards and had four 100-yard games this season.

Michigan has become a running back paradise the last two seasons, with Edwards, Corum and Hassan Haskins all becoming stars. Harbaugh’s system allows running backs to thrive, and Davis would fit in perfectly.

1. Fentrell Cypress II

Cornerback could end up being another position of need for Michigan this college football offseason. DJ Turner and Gemon Green, the Wolverines’ top two cornerbacks, face big decisions about their futures and both could depart. Former five-star Will Johnson has shown strong development down the stretch, but the position is very thin behind him.

Fentrell Cypress II, a standout cornerback at Virginia, could instantly become a star in Michigan’s defense. The junior had a breakout season in 2022, posting 39 tackles and 13 pass breakups. More importantly, though, he did not allow a single touchdown in coverage all season, earning him a spot on the all-ACC second team.

Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II has entered the transfer portal, per @ESPNRittenberg Cypress allowed zero TDs in coverage this past season pic.twitter.com/bveFzFDrNU — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 5, 2022

However, getting Cypress to Ann Arbor would be even better due to one simple reason, Michigan would get to one-up football rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are reportedly all-in on Cypress, and they would really appreciate his services with how much their defense struggled against the Wolverines. Imagine the outrage in Columbus if Cypress turns down the Buckeyes to go to their most-hated rival.

UPDATE: Ohio State is reportedly a contender for a very talented Transfer DB Fentrell Cypress II Cypress is a grad transfer from Virginia and said Ohio State has been pushing him hard since yesterday Via @SWiltfong247pic.twitter.com/uiCMfYKvGU — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 6, 2022

Cypress would be a fantastic addition to the defense on his own, but beating out Ohio State would be the cherry on top. The Wolverines have thrived off their defense the last two years, and they need to make sure they can withstand the coming losses. Harbaugh should do everything he can to get Cypress into a maize and blue uniform next season.