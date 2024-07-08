There are many things to like about the Atlanta Falcons’ offense in 2024. Seriously, this team should score points. But the defense will have to do its job as well, and the Falcons have two of their three potential trade candidates on that side of the football as the team prepares for the 2024 training camp.

At the forefront of the trade candidates is linebacker Nate Landman. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder enters his third NFL season. He played in 16 games last year, registering 110 tackles with a pair of sacks.

That’s good production, but he’s second string on the depth chart behind Kaden Elliss and Troy Anderson. Donavan Mutin is also in that mix.

Other trade candidates are cornerback/running back Avery Williams and safety Richie Grant.

Where does LB Nate Landman fit in Falcons’ plans?

First, Landman turned in above-average performances last season. That’s not something that gets a guy traded. But the Falcons only have him on a one-year deal, so maybe their view of film study doesn’t show long-range sustainability for Landman.

Overall, the inside linebacker unit is deep, which head coach Raheem Morris told atlantafalcons.com that “it’s an awesome problem” to have.

“It's so fun to watch them communicate, to watch them do different things,” Morris said. “They've got different styles of play. They got speed differences. They've got all kinds of things. …

“It's going to be exciting getting them on the field. Maybe all at the same time. Because they have that type of ability that warrants more play time. And the only way you get more play time? You get creative. You get innovative.”

Atlanta’s 3-4 defense puts two middle linebackers on the field, which bodes well for Landman. But Atlanta grabbed JD Bertrand out of Notre Dame in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Pro Football Focus described Bertrand as “an intelligent and competitive linebacker … (who) provides value in coverage and as a pass rusher.” Bertrand’s arrival means even more trouble for Landman to stay in the mix.

Landman has teammate support. Elliss said he’s excited about being on the field with guys like him.

“I love playing with Troy (Andersen), I love playing with Nate,” Elliss said. “Because they'll chip in my ear pre-snap, just a reminder of our jobs, a reminder of an adjustment, a reminder of, ‘Hey, this is coming next, and if they motion like this, this is what we got to do.' Just little reminders that keep you on your toes, keep you ready to play, and allow you to play as fast as you possibly can.”

Landman’s hard-nosed — some say “nasty — play would make him a valuable piece in a trade scenario, especially coming off a productive 2023 season.

CB Avery Williams fighting to stick around

His value goes beyond the defensive unit, and that makes Williams a viable option if the Falcons look for a trade partner.

In his first two seasons, the 5-9, 195-pounder totaled 77 punt and kickoff returns with over 1,200 yards. However, Williams missed the 2023 season with an injury in OTAs.

He’s back for this year, but will he claim the same role from two years ago? Ray-Ray McCloud III came in from San Francisco, bringing his kick-returning skills along for the ride.

Williams told atlantafalcons.com he’s looking forward to the challenges, and wanted to get back on the field fast.

“After the injury, you start to realize the small things like just being grateful to be out here,” Williams said. “Even when we have a lot of reps, or there might be hard days here and there, I'm grateful to just have the ability to get tired out here. I could be out here watching all the time like I did last year. There's a certain amount of aches or anxiousness that comes with not being able to help or participate, not being able to help your teammates that are out there working their butts off. I’m grateful that I was able to be around for many reasons, but mainly to be around my friends, my teammates, every single day and still feel a part of the team.”

The major injury hasn’t deterred Williams’ hopefulness.

“You've seen guys who have had big, big injuries and they're not around until they're healed and come back, but I couldn't imagine that,” he said.

Versatility will help Williams make the roster as a fourth-string running back, but it also makes him valuable as a trade asset.

Safety Richie Grant trying to hold his own

One thing that weighs in Grant’s favor is his ability to suit up every Sunday. He’s been in the league for three seasons and played in 50 out of a possible 51 games.

In 2022 he racked up 123 tackles with a pair of interceptions. Last year he dropped off to 103 tackles but added his first three NFL sacks.

Another thing helping his cause to stay in Atlanta is public support from new coach Raheem Morris, who told si.com Grant has surprised him.

“I told Richie when I got here that I was wrong on him,” Morris said. “I didn't think he was as good a player as he is. And he's played really well and does some good things, tackles strong. I was in another place, obviously, when I evaluated him. But he's shown me a lot of really good things on tape.”

Grant, a 6-0, 200-pounder, has been strong against the run game, but struggled at times in coverage. That may be the weak link in Grant’s bid to stick around.