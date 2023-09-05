The New York Islanders are not far removed from being just one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. In 2020, the team came within two wins of competing for the Cup. New York came so close, but now it seems hockey's holy grail is so far away.

The Islanders made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023. However, their run lasted just one round. They were pushed aside by the Carolina Hurricanes. It marked the first time since 2014-15 that the Islanders made the playoffs and went out round one.

The team had a rather quiet offseason this summer. Lou Lamoriello mostly extended his own players and maintained the team's status quo. That certainly could prove a smart decision. After all, having a full season of Bo Horvat instead of a half-season is a positive.

That said, it's hard to gauge how things will turn out for New York this season. But we might be able to pick out a few players who could see themselves on a new team at some point. Here are three potential trade candidates for the New York Islanders ahead of 2023-24 training camp.

Sebastian Aho

Not to be confused with the Hurricanes star of the same name, Aho enters this season in a bit of a pickle. The Islanders defenseman heads into training camp fighting for a roster spot once again. The 27-year-old could find himself on the outside looking in this fall.

Aho is a fine defenseman and a serviceable option for any team's third pairing. Furthermore, he is coming off a career season in which he scored five goals and 23 points. He isn't the flashiest player, but Aho is certainly a player who can help a team when he's on the ice.

If Aho loses his roster spot this season, a trade could be on the cards. Even if he makes the roster, he could represent a cheap depth option if New York decides to sell. Aho makes less than $1 million and is hitting the open market next season. Any team looking to strengthen their bottom defensive pairing should have the Islanders on speed dial.

Kyle Palmieri

Palmieri joined the Islanders at the 2020 NHL trade deadline via a trade from the New Jersey Devils. The 13-year NHL veteran has seen a decline in his production over the last few seasons. However, there might still be something left in the tank.

Palmieri has a wealth of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has gone on deep playoff runs with the Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks. He has yet to appear in the Stanley Cup Final. But his experience in the playoffs as a whole is valuable nonetheless.

Palmieri is certainly not easy to trade, however. He is owed $5 million over each of the next two seasons. If he continues at a 30-ish point pace, that's a hard pill to swallow. Furthermore, the 32-year-old has a modified no-trade clause allowing him to block trades to 16 teams. This, quite literally, cuts his market in half.

That said, if interest is high enough, the possibility has to be considered. And if Palmieri sees an opportunity to finally win a Cup elsewhere, he could waive the clause and chase hockey's holy grail next summer.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Like Palmieri, Pageau joined the Islanders at the 2020 NHL trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators. The 11-year NHL veteran rebounded a bit this past season. He posted his first 40-point season since the 2019-20 NHL season.

The Islanders have held conversations regarding a potential Pageau trade. In fact, New York reportedly offered Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom to the Senators as part of a package for Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat ended up going to the Detroit Red Wings.

Pageau could represent a trade option this season for any team looking for center depth. Or, maybe the Islanders are in the playoff hunt. And his $5 million salary is then used to make the money work in acquiring another established player. Either way, keep Pageau's name in mind as the NHL trade deadline approaches this season.